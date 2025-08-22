Chainlink Reserve Lifts Holdings to 150,770 LINK After US$1 Million Purchase

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-2.86%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001707-2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021817-0.18%
Chainlink
LINK$24.86-6.36%

Chainlink said its recently created Chainlink Reserve acquired an additional 41,105

Chainlink said its recently created Chainlink Reserve acquired an additional 41,105.84 LINK tokens on 21 Aug., lifting the reserve’s holdings to 150,770.02 LINK. At the current average purchase price of US$21.34, the reserve is valued at roughly US$3.8 million.

About 90 percent of the latest purchase was financed by swapping the stablecoin USDC for LINK on the decentralized exchange Uniswap, while the remaining 10 percent came from user-generated fees, according to project disclosures. The reserve, launched three weeks ago, is intended to support the oracle network’s long-term development and sustainability.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/chainlink-reserve-lifts-holdings-to-150770-link-after-us-1-million-purchase-2c93a913

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks