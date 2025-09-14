Chainlink Secures $100B in Total Value — Could LINK Rally Beyond $30 on Explosive Growth?

Chainlink has reached a significant milestone, securing $100 billion in total value. This achievement raises questions about the future of its native token, LINK. With explosive growth on the horizon, the token's potential to surpass $30 piques interest. Readers will discover which other coins show promise for growth in this dynamic market.

Chainlink (LINK) Shows Potential for Breakout with Recent Price Movements

Source: tradingview

Chainlink's price is currently hovering between roughly $22 and $24. It recently gained almost 13% in a week, while a 6-month view shows a rise of just under 88%. The key sign is the price approaching its resistance level at nearly $25. If it breaks this barrier, it could target the next level at about $27. However, it holds steady above a support level of nearly $21. This means there is a lively push towards higher prices. Chainlink's strong streak suggests it could continue rising, potentially gaining another 10% to 15% if momentum holds.

Conclusion

Chainlink's achievement of securing $100 billion in total value highlights its strong position in the market. This milestone could drive significant interest and support for LINK. If the momentum continues, it's feasible that LINK could rally beyond $30. The platform's established role and ongoing growth suggest a positive outlook for its value trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
