Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes
only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any
investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own
research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website
entirely at your own risk.
Related News
Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/chainlink-news/chainlink-surges-3-to-24-after-u-s-government-data-partnership-and-bitwise-etf-filing/