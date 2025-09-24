Chainlink Taps $6T Canton Network in Power Move to Push Institutional Blockchain Adoption

TLDR:

Canton Network integrates Chainlink Data Streams, CCIP, and SmartData to scale institutional blockchain adoption and on-chain finance.

Chainlink Labs will act as a Super Validator within Canton’s Global Synchronizer, supporting compliance and interoperability.

Canton supports $6T in tokenized assets and processes $280B daily, backed by 500 validators and 30+ super validators.

The partnership equips institutions with low-cost Chainlink oracle services, improving network connectivity and transparency.



Chainlink and Canton Network have struck a partnership aimed at pushing blockchain deeper into traditional finance.

The deal brings Chainlink’s core infrastructure to Canton’s regulated ecosystem. It also sets up Chainlink Labs as a Super Validator on the network. This marks a major expansion for Chainlink into institutional-grade blockchain systems.

The news was announced by Chainlink on X, confirming Canton Network’s entry into the Chainlink SCALE program.

Through the partnership, Canton will integrate Chainlink Data Streams, SmartData tools like Proof of Reserve and NAVLink, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This provides a direct pipeline of Chainlink’s trusted oracle services to institutions building on Canton.

Chainlink Data and CCIP Enter Institutional Market

Canton Network processes over $280 billion in daily repo transactions and supports more than $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets. Integrating Chainlink’s infrastructure gives banks and financial players access to secure, on-demand market data and cross-chain communication.

Chainlink Labs will become one of Canton’s 30+ Super Validators, taking part in the Global Synchronizer, the network’s interoperability layer. This means Chainlink will help keep Canton’s ecosystem synced and secure while providing the oracle data it is known for across DeFi.

Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset, said that Chainlink’s presence strengthens Canton’s governance and broadens opportunities for innovators. Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov said the collaboration brings together Chainlink’s infrastructure with Canton’s compliance-first design to unlock new institutional use cases.

Oracle Services Power Canton Growth

By joining Chainlink SCALE, Canton will cover some of the operating costs for oracle nodes providing data to its network. This move is designed to make Chainlink’s services more cost-effective and scalable for institutional users.

With over 500 validators already securing Canton, adding Chainlink Labs boosts network resilience and trust. Shared institutional partners are already exploring tokenized assets and on-chain settlements. The integration sets the stage for broader adoption and new use cases built directly on Canton’s regulated blockchain.

This collaboration builds on Chainlink Labs’ earlier decision to join the Canton Foundation, the body responsible for overseeing the Global Synchronizer. The partnership is expected to give developers and institutions a more reliable environment to build next-generation financial applications.

