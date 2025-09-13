Chainlink to Supply Data to Polygon to Resolve Fact-Based Betting Disputes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.09513-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016801+4.86%
UMA
UMA$1.4364+1.41%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01844-1.01%
SOON
SOON$0.3397-1.96%
Factor
FACT$3.2-14.20%

Polymarket is turning to Chainlink to clean up how it resolves bets.

The world’s largest prediction market platform will use the on-chain data provider to automatically settle asset-price-related markets, cutting down on delays and tampering risks, the two companies announced Friday.

The integration is live on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the firms explore potential applications for more subjective markets. That means markets based on asset prices will resolve based on data directly fed from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.

Polymarket currently relies on optimistic oracle system UMA to determine the outcomes of its prediction markets. That has often led to controversy over governance attacks made to influence the outcomes of some markets.

Chainlink’s infrastructure combines timestamped price feeds, known as Data Streams, with automated settlement tools. That, the project said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, allows a market to settle as soon as the clock runs out.

Polymarket says it plans to expand the use of Chainlink data beyond asset prices, though subjective markets remain a challenge.

Some controversial outcomes on Polymarket, it’s worth noting, also involved more subjective markets, including decisions based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s clothing.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/09/12/polymarket-connects-to-chainlink-to-cut-tampering-risks-in-price-bets

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Partager
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15074+5.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016793+4.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Partager
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
DAR Open Network
D$0.03734+1.68%
XRP
XRP$3.17+4.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why