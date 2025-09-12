Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 23:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06514+3.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01837-4.17%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01574-8.06%
FUND
FUND$0.02-16.63%

UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch blockchain pilot to automate tokenized fund operations and reshape Hong Kong’s financial infrastructure.

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT have started a new blockchain pilot project to automate the management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). This partnership is focused on improving the way that funds are issued, tracked, and settled with blockchain technology. If successful, the project could have an influence on the way tokenized assets are managed in Hong Kong, a key global financial center.

Tokenized Fund Pilot Aims to Cut Costs and Errors

The initiative is meant to help reduce manual errors and increase efficiency. UBS, with $5.9 trillion in assets, joins the leading oracle provider on blockchain, Chainlink, and DigiFT, a regulated digital asset platform, in this pilot study. Together, they are creating a regulated blockchain-based infrastructure for tokenized financial products.

Most tokenized assets are currently simply digital versions of traditional funds. However, this pilot goes beyond this. The partners want to automate each step in the fund lifecycle — from subscription to redemption — using smart contracts. This system is designed to save costs, reduce errors, and make fund management faster and more transparent.

Related Reading: CMBI Pioneers First Tokenized Fund on Solana with DigiFT Partnership | Live Bitcoin News

In the workflow, investors send orders for UBS’s tokenized funds via DigiFT’s smart contracts. These orders are settled through Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) contracts. In addition, all transactions are recorded on the blockchain. Once orders are verified, smart contracts are used to trigger the issuance, redemption, or execution of other fund activities, all pursuant to CMTA Token Standards.

Henry Zhang, CEO of DigiFT, said the purpose is to link the regulated infrastructure and blockchain innovation. He said the project is in support of the concept of an open financial economy. According to Zhang, financial products should be able to operate across borders and platforms with ease, and this pilot is taking the industry in that direction.

DigiFT Secures SFC License as Tokenized Finance Expands

Fernando Vazquez, President of Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs, also offered his perspective: He explained that by connecting the systems of DigiFT and UBS with Chainlink’s DTA framework, the project is building a new model for how institutions disburse funds. He went on to state that this is a huge leap for compliant smart contract financial services in Hong Kong.

The project also reflects Hong Kong’s emerging role in the field of digital assets. DigiFT is licensed in both Singapore and Hong Kong, two of the most progressive financial jurisdictions in Asia. Recently, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) granted a license to DigiFT. As a result, the city further shows its support for regulated blockchain innovation.

One of those is Hong Kong’s CEO of DigiFT, Kevin Loo, who stressed how good the city’s potential was. He added that Hong Kong is becoming a hotbed for tokenized finance. The approval of the pilot project within the Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme proves this trend. Working with UBS and Chainlink, DigiFT hopes to develop tools that can meet institutional standards while helping the city to be a leader in digital finance.

Chainlink’s DTA framework also allows for seamless multi-blockchain connectivity, allowing the infrastructure to scale beyond Hong Kong.  DigiFT is now validating the system and providing feedback to ensure that it meets the compliance and operational needs of the region.

In summary, this collaboration is a great example of how blockchain can change the traditional financial landscape, particularly in the context of a regulated market such as Hong Kong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy