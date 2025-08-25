Chainlink Whale Activity Hits 7-Day High, LINK Price to $30?

The Chainlink whale activity has reached its highest level in seven months, raising attention in the market.

Drawing on this trend, some traders are pointing to bold price forecasts for LINK as new reserve data showed steady growth.

Analysts believe that key fundamentals emerging now would play a role in the token’s next move.

It is worth noting that Chainlink (LINK) saw a sharp rise in whale activity this month.

According to analyst Ali, large holders carried out more transactions than at any point in the last seven months.

Such movements often draw attention because they can signal changing positions by major investors.

Chainlink Whale Activity Surge | Source: Ali Martinez

Whales, or holders with large amounts of a token, usually influence market liquidity. Increases in their activity have at times been linked to price swings.

While not always a guarantee of change, such signals often attract market watchers.

Earlier in the week, the Chainlink Reserve reported new inflows. The reserve, launched earlier this month, added 41,105.84 LINK tokens.

This first LINK token deposit was worth just over $1 million and has subsequently grown to a total of 150,770.02 LINK. The reserve’s value now stands at around $3.8 million based on current market prices.

Chainlink stated that these reserves came from real revenue earned through institutional use and protocol-level services.

If deposits continue at this pace, the reserve could grow into a factor shaping supply over the long term.

It is important to add that despite a small dip in daily trading, ambitious forecasts for LINK remained in focus.

Meanwhile, in a recent post on X, a user named LINK Collector predicted that the token could climb from $28 to $576 in the future.

He compared the possibility to Ethereum’s run in 2020. At that time, Ethereum rose from $236 to $4,864, a gain of 1,958%.

LINK Price Analysis | Source: LINK Collector

Another trader, Bubbafox, also drew parallels with past cycles. He pointed out that many doubted Bitcoin when it was priced at $26.

According to him, the same happened with Ethereum at that level. He argued that LINK at $26 could later be viewed as a historic entry point.

It is worth noting that while the forecasts stirred interest, LINK’s price at the time of writing stood at $25.38.

The token fell 1.55% in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $17.21 billion.

Daily trading volume was pegged at $1.16 billion. The numbers showed steady activity, though the bold predictions had yet to be reflected in price charts.

Fundamentals Guide the Path Ahead

Meanwhile, crypto analysts also noted the importance of fundamentals in LINK’s outlook.

Chainlink has built partnerships with global institutions, including SWIFT, DTCC, Euroclear, Citi, ANZ, and UBS.

These firms use Chainlink’s services to connect traditional finance with blockchain networks.

This role as a bridge between old and new systems places Chainlink in a central position.

Market participants believe that if adoption continues, it could increase demand for LINK tokens.

Observers suggested that the reserve program may add further support by locking away supply as revenues grow.

In addition, regulatory conditions and liquidity also stood out as important factors.

Unlike earlier crypto cycles, today’s environment includes clearer regulations and deeper market liquidity.

These changes may influence how quickly LINK finds broader acceptance in global markets.

For now, whale activity, reserve growth, and strong institutional ties remain the main points to watch.

Traders and investors will be monitoring whether LINK can move closer to the $30 mark or whether it will continue to consolidate near current levels.

