Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 14:00
Chainlink
LINK$24.99-3.21%

Decentralized oracle provider, Chainlink (LINK), has made significant progress in terms of regulation by becoming the first oracle platform to achieve both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, enhancing the protocol’s security standards.

How Chainlink’s Certifications Enhance Its Oracle Services

The announcement detailed that the compliance assessments encompass Chainlink Data Feeds—particularly focused on Price Feeds and SmartData, including Proof of Reserve and Net Asset Value (NAV)—as well as the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

By achieving these certifications, Chainlink sets a new benchmark for data and interoperability oracle platforms within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Chainlink’s dominance in the oracle market is evident; it currently holds approximately 68% of the total value secured (TVS) in DeFi, which translates to over $90 billion in secured assets. 

However, given the recent achievement of compliance standards, it is expected further adoption and usage of the protocol, as well as demand for LINK tokens, not only from retail, but also from institutional investors.

Chainlink’s interoperability standard is also gaining traction among financial institutions and asset issuers, such as Swift and UBS, marking a significant step towards bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology.

The ISO 27001 certification confirms that Chainlink has established a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) that governs the infrastructure, development, operations, and security of its services. 

Meanwhile, the SOC 2 Type 1 attestation validates that Chainlink has implemented a robust set of security and operational controls, ensuring reliable and compliant oracle services designed to safeguard both the organization and its clients.

Leveraging US Crypto Regulations

The timing of these certifications is ideal for the protocol, as the regulatory landscape in the US is seeing a major shift under President Donald Trump’s administration and its pro-crypto vision. 

With the recent passage of key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, experts assert that Chainlink is well-positioned to capitalize on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and the adoption of blockchain technology by institutions.

Market analysis firm Birb Nest underscores that no other project provides such a comprehensive suite of services in the crypto market, positioning Chainlink as the essential link between traditional finance and blockchain economies.

Major financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and Fidelity, have publicly acknowledged their collaboration with Chainlink technology, signaling widespread adoption.

The firm notes that as institutions increasingly adopt blockchain technology, the demand for secure data, interoperability, compliance, privacy, and integration with legacy systems will only grow. Interestingly, Chainlink is set to stand out as the only unified and modular platform capable of delivering these needs at scale.

Chainlink

As a result of the excitement surrounding the protocol’s potential, LINK has been the top performer of the market with a nearly 9% surge on the weekly time frame. 

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on the other hand, record losses of 8% and 5% during the same period. When writing, the token trades at $25, 52% below its all-time high of $52.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
U
U$0.01327-17.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068+3.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 19:05
Partager
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Partager
Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Investors searching for the best altcoins to buy are finding new energy in a handful of projects that combine strong fundamentals with future growth potential. Ethereum is holding its place as the leader of smart contracts, Avalanche is scaling fast with institutional adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is making noise as a fresh rising contender. Together, […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.08-0.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753-1.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion

Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network