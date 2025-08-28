Chance The Rapper Loses Out On His First No. 1 To Another Rap Superstar

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:07
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014865-2.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4891-4.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091-0.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018204+3.47%

Chance the Rapper’s Star Line opens at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, his third project to peak in the runner-up spot, following The Big Day and Acid Rap. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 19: Chance the Rapper looks on during the ’50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop’ keynote at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Getty Images for SXSW Sydney

Chance the Rapper made fans wait more than half a decade in between his two most recent albums. Between his only two albums, actually, as all of the other musical projects he’s released during his career have been marketed as mixtapes.

The just-dropped Star Line debuts in lofty positions on a number of Billboard tallies this week, and it almost helps the Grammy-winning powerhouse score his first No. 1 on a list many might assume he’s already conquered – but sadly, he will have to try again next time.

Chance the Rapper’s New Album Debuts at No. 2

Star Line, Chance’s sophomore album, opens at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. This frame, Chance is beaten by Gunna, who keeps One of Wun atop the list of the most consumed rap projects in the country after debuting in that spot several days ago.

Acid Rap, The Big Day, and Now Star Line

Frustratingly, Chance misses hitting No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums list by just a single spot for the third time in his career. He has seen Acid Rap, The Big Day, and now Star Line peak at No. 2 on the rap-only ranking.

Coloring Book Spent the Most Time

Throughout his career, Chance has reached the Top Rap Albums chart with four projects, and all of them have spent at least one turn inside the top 10. In addition to his trio of runners-up, Coloring Book peaked at No. 6. That mixtape might be his lowest-peaking of the bunch, but it has spent 35 weeks on the rundown — more than all of his other charting wins combined.

Star Line Launches Inside the Top 10

Star Line also opens inside the top 10 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Album Sales lists, beginning its time on those tallies at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively. The set misses the highest tier on both the Billboard 200 and Top Streaming Albums rundown, as it kicks off at Nos. 22 and 43, respectively.

Luminate reports that in the first seven days Star Line was available, the album moved 21,400 equivalent units. Of that sum, 6,700 were pure purchases, and plays on platforms like Spotify made up the rest.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/27/chance-the-rapper-loses-out-on-his-first-no-1-to-another-rap-superstar/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41763-4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01333+0.75%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004371+0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.34%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement