Changelly API Fuels 50% YoY MAU Growth, 90% Bigger Checks for Coinomi

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 02:30
Since 2017, Coinomi—a trusted multi-chain crypto wallet that supports 50+ blockchains and 10,000+ tokens—has relied on Changelly’s crypto exchange API to power in-app swaps. Over eight years later, the integration continues to drive significant YoY growth in active users and transaction value, proving that a reliable API can deliver results year after year.

Key Results at a Glance

  • Active Users: Monthly +50%, Weekly +51%, Daily +62% YoY
  • Average Order Value: +90% since July 2024 Top Assets Swapped: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, TRX
  • Partnership Duration: 8 years and counting
  • The most popular choice of Coinomi’s users for in-app swaps

AOV Up 90% Year-over-Year

From 2024 to 2025, the average value of a swap on Coinomi has increased by more than 90%

Larger transactions signal stronger trust in the in-app experience and a willingness to handle significant trades without leaving the wallet. Changelly’s API streamlines the exchange process, making high-value swaps quick and convenient, and encouraging users to keep trading inside Coinomi.

Active Users Up 50% in the Past Year

According to Coinomi’s data, the Changelly API integration continues to draw more people into regular use of the wallet. Over the past year, monthly, weekly, and daily active users have each climbed by around 50% or more, highlighting the role of in-app swaps in keeping users engaged. By providing a fast, secure way to exchange assets without leaving the wallet, the integration supports consistent user acquisition and boosts retention.

“Almost a decade of partnership, one shared goal: giving users a trusted, seamless way to exchange crypto. We’re proud to continue building with Changelly.”—Koby Lazar, CEO at Coinomi

Coinomi Users’ Preferences for Instant Crypto Exchanges

Coinomi processes thousands of swaps every month, and a majority of them run through Changelly’s API. The most popular assets for trading are BTC, ETH, XRP, and LTC, which reflects the overall crypto market interest and liquidity, showing that Coinomi users are likely to use the wallet for their swaps instead of looking for other options elsewhere.

“Coinomi has shown how a wallet can evolve when you put user experience at the center. By embedding our swap API, they’ve kept trading simple, secure, and right where users need it—inside the app. It’s a model for how long-term partnerships can keep delivering value year after year.”—Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly

From Crypto Storage to All-in-One Platform

Coinomi credits its integration with Changelly’s API as a turning point in how users interact with the wallet. By enabling seamless in-app swaps, Coinomi keeps users within its ecosystem longer, encourages them to move and manage more of their assets, and reduces the friction that often causes drop-off during onboarding.

The integration with Changelly’s crypto exchange API has also led to higher asset consolidation inside the wallet, greater average balances per user, and stronger retention across market cycles. What began as a functional upgrade has become a core driver of engagement, loyalty, and long-term usage.

Onboarding Drop-Off Reduced, Engagement Strengthened

The Changelly exchange API integration has lowered Coinomi’s onboarding drop-off by allowing new users to convert assets without registering on an exchange or leaving the wallet. The result is sustained growth in both active users and transaction volume, alongside stronger retention and user satisfaction, cementing Coinomi’s position as a trusted, all-in-one multi-chain wallet.

A Partnership Built to Last

Coinomi’s collaboration with Changelly, now approaching a decade in age, stands out in a rapidly shifting crypto industry. Since 2017, the exchange API has become a core part of Coinomi’s value, enabling seamless, secure asset exchanges that keep users engaged and satisfied. The partnership delivers on both sides: Coinomi enriches its wallet with a trusted, high-utility feature, while Changelly benefits from a large, loyal user base that consistently drives transaction volume and liquidity.

In a space defined by volatility and change, both companies have remained committed to the same principles: security, privacy, and true ownership. Coinomi and Changelly have turned a technical integration into an engine for long-term growth. This shared foundation positions the partnership to keep adapting and innovating, no matter how the crypto landscape evolves.

