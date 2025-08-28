ChangeNOW B2B review and white label solutions: Deep dive for decision-makers

ChangeNow is a leading non-custodial crypto exchange that stands out for its diverse suite of financial products, both for retail and business-to-business (B2B) customers. The platform was established during the ICO mania of 2017 and has since grown to host over 1,500 cryptocurrencies across 110+ networks and 5 million customers.

ChangeNOW offers a host of products for enterprises, startups, and SMEs. These products allow merchants to accept cryptocurrencies and offer no-code crypto trading solutions that easily integrate with their platforms.

What is ChangeNOW B2B?

ChangeNOW B2B is a solution that empowers businesses to offer products and services to other businesses. To achieve this, the platform has brought together professionals in technology, finance, and blockchain, focusing on creating efficiency and forging long-term relationships.

The B2B solutions include APIs, white-label services, crypto listing, and affiliate services. These services enable businesses to integrate crypto exchange functionality into their own platforms.

Here is a quick summary of ChangeNOW B2B offerings and their target audience:

B2B solution Business Audience White label solutions SMEs C-level, product managers, product owners Exchange widget Startups, dev agencies, media outlets C-level, biz dev, product managers Exchange API Enterprises C-level, product owners, product managers Asset listing and bridging Startups C-level Partner programs Startups C-level

ChangeNOW B2B solutions

Here is a detailed explanation of ChangeNOW B2B solutions:

Crypto exchange API

The crypto exchange API is at the top of the list, enabling businesses to integrate ChangeNOW products into their platforms. The products include a crypto exchange that supports over 1,100 cryptocurrencies and 100 blockchain networks.

ChangeNOW homepage

With the API, businesses can offer exchange services and earn a commission from transactions. The API is flexible, allowing you to determine commission by assets, pairs, or exchange amounts. For a hassle-free experience, ChangeNOW handles exchange maintenance and 24/7 customer support for any issues that may arise post-integration. You can also find comprehensive API documentation on the ChangeNOW website.

Use cases go beyond cryptocurrency exchange. The API can be customized into several functions:

Fiat on/off ramp: Facilitate the exchange of fiat currencies for crypto and vice versa.

Crypto wallet: Allows you to store and transact blockchain digital assets.

Payment gateway: Allow businesses to accept and process crypto and fiat payments.

The API is compatible with web platforms and mobile applications, with a reported 99.99% availability rate and 350 ms response time. In addition to commissions, ChangeNOW partners also get access to exclusive features and platform discounts based on the activity generated by their platforms. Profits are withdrawable in fiat and crypto.

White label products

Your business can also opt for ChangeNOW’s white label products. These are products made by ChangeNOW that your business can then adopt, brand, and use as its own.

ChangeNOW has four white label products:

Crypto wallet

Crypto exchange

Telegram bot

Crypto widget

Crypto Wallet

ChangeNOW offers non-custodial and user-friendly crypto wallet software. It comes with built-in crypto exchange features and fiat purchase functionality. The wallet supports over 1,500 cryptocurrencies with deep liquidity. Extra DeFi features include staking and support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

ChangeNOW also offers after-purchase support for the wallet. This includes assistance with setting up Google Play and Apple Store accounts and technical and marketing support.

Crypto exchange

The ChangeNOW white-label crypto exchange requires no coding experience and has zero initial costs. The setup entails installing a WordPress plug-in on your website, obtaining the necessary API keys, and customizing the exchange according to your needs.

You will also have to sign up for a ChangeNOW partner account from which you can track and manage transactions or withdraw profits.

Telegram bot

Telegram bots are programmed accounts on the social messaging platform Telegram. The bot can facilitate crypto trading; it is free to start, and you can trade as much as you want, bringing DeFi right into your client’s inbox.

Integration is free and fast, with no maintenance required. The ChangeNOW team manages and updates the backend infrastructure. The bot is ideal for community monetization.

Crypto exchange widget

The ChangeNOW widget is a small application you can add to your website to provide crypto services. There are three widget options to choose from:

Exchange module: A crypto exchange widget you can embed on your website. Top-up module: A payments widget that enables your business to accept payments in over 1,500 cryptocurrencies and fiat. WordPress plug-in: An easy-to-install and run tool that you can easily integrate into your WordPress website to facilitate the exchange of digital assets.

ChangeNOW B2B widget on Guarda crypto wallet

Asset listing services

ChangeNOW offers asset listing services on its crypto exchange platform and products. On listing, your token will access 1,000+ exchange pairs and a fiat purchase option from over 50 currencies.

To be listed, a crypto must meet predetermined conditions to ensure customer safety and regulatory compliance. The listing cost depends on the technicality of integrating the token into ChangeNOW products.

Why list with ChangeNOW?

Exposure: After listing, you instantly gain access to ChangeNOW business solutions, giving you a wider audience, which translates to potential customers. Liquidity: ChangeNOW works with liquidity providers to facilitate transactions within their liquidity pools, meaning your customers can leverage these pools for fast and efficient transactions. Revenue: More visibility and deep liquidity mean more users can discover and trade your token. This increases the demand for your token and, therefore, more revenue from higher trading volumes. Community growth and partnerships: You can tap into ChangeNOW’s community and engage potential investors. Your visibility also means new partnership opportunities from other projects.

The criteria for eligibility require that:

The digital asset is listed on other crypto exchanges. If it is a centralized exchange, it should have a daily trading volume of at least $300K. If it is a decentralized exchange, it should have achieved a trading volume of $100K.

The asset has a BTC/USDT/BUSD/WBNB/WETH market.

Projects that do not meet this criterion can opt for the Multichain bridge. The Multichain bridge is highly customizable, allowing you to provide liquidity and self-list with over 850 tokens to swap with. Other variables you can set include the exchange rate and who covers network fee costs (you or your customers).

Affiliate and referral program

ChangeNOW’s affiliate program is available to everyone. It pays you for bringing new crypto users to its platform and offers up to 25% commission through its crypto partner program.

They also provide a referral program, through which you earn a commission from every trade made by new users you invite to the platform. Once you join the program, you get a referral link, which you can then share with your friends.

ChangeNOW also provides APIs and widgets for your platforms to attract and invite users. The program has paid over $12M in rewards and has over 1,000 active affiliates.

Final thoughts: Strategic takeaways

ChangeNOW B2B is a strategic infrastructure partner for businesses seeking to integrate crypto and fiat services into their products. Zero starting costs to infrastructure updates and customer support make ChangeNOW ideal for businesses seeking fast, flexible, and profitable crypto integrations.

So, if you are a startup or business seeking to expand its offerings or leverage an established crypto community, ChangeNOW B2B is a viable, low-maintenance solution.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/changenow-b2b-deep-dive-for-decision-makers/