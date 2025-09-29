Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations

Key Points: Changpeng Zhao clarified his role with Aster as a mere advisory position.

Changpeng Zhao clarified on X that he is only an advisor to Aster, correcting misinformation about his role, amidst public speculations of his full involvement.

Zhao’s advisory role spurred speculation, causing ASTER’s token price to surge, highlighting market sensitivity to influential figures’ perceived endorsements in cryptocurrency projects.

Changpeng Zhao’s Advisory Role Fuels ASTER Token Surge

Changpeng Zhao’s clarification regarding his role with Aster involved stating that he serves as an advisor. Previous market speculation had suggested he was part of the core team, with several viral posts contributing to the misinformation. Zhao emphasized his focus on advising about product and technology, not regulatory aspects.

The advisory position confirmed by Zhao had significant implications on Aster’s market dynamics. The perceived endorsement initially caused the ASTER token to surge dramatically. Zhao’s statements also confirmed that his venture arm, YZi Labs, holds a minority stake in Aster, further solidifying his indirect connection.

Market reaction to Zhao’s involvement was substantial. The ASTER token experienced a rapid increase in value, attributed mainly to the association with Zhao. On social media, Zhao’s clarifications were prominently noted, directing community attention to the details of the advisory role.

2,000% ASTER Token Spike: Historical and Market Insights

Did you know? The ASTER token surged over 2,000% shortly after misinterpretations regarding Changpeng Zhao’s involvement began circulating. This reflects a common trend where tokens linked to key industry figures experience temporary value spikes.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the ASTER token is priced at $1.79, with a circulating supply of 1,657,700,000 and a market cap of $2.97 billion. The market dominance stands at 0.08%, and it has seen a 12.99% decrease in the past 24 hours. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $1.41 billion, despite a weekly increase of 25.64%.

Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that Zhao’s advisory role could potentially enhance Aster’s credibility within the crypto space. Despite regulatory concerns, the surge illustrates how key associations impact price movements significantly, presenting opportunities and risks for investors.