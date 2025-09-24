Changpeng Zhao Debunks Alarming Report On Easy Labs Investment Plans

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

The post DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has struggled to gain momentum despite excitement surrounding the anticipated launch of a US-listed Dogecoin ETF this week. On-chain data reveals a decline in whale participation and a general uptick in coin selloffs across exchanges, hinting at the possibility of a deeper price pullback in the coming days. Sponsored Sponsored DOGE Faces Decline as Whales Hold Back, Traders Sell The market is anticipating the launch of Rex-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) tomorrow, which is expected to give traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements. However, DOGE’s price performance has remained muted ahead of the milestone, signaling a lack of enthusiasm from traders. According to on-chain analytics platform Nansen, whale accumulation has slowed notably over the past week. Large investors, with wallets containing DOGE coins worth more than $1 million, appear unconvinced by the ETF narrative and have reduced their holdings by over 4% in the past week. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Dogecoin Whale Activity. Source: Nansen When large holders reduce their accumulation, it signals a bearish shift in market sentiment. This reduced DOGE demand from significant players can lead to decreased buying pressure, potentially resulting in price stagnation or declines in the near term. Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, DOGE’s exchange reserve has risen steadily in the past week, suggesting that more traders are transferring DOGE to exchanges with the intent to sell. As of this writing, the altcoin’s exchange balance sits at 28 billion DOGE, climbing by 12% in the past seven days. DOGE Balance on Exchanges. Source: Glassnode A rising exchange balance indicates that holders are moving their assets to trading platforms to sell rather than to hold. This influx of coins onto exchanges increases the available supply in…