Changpeng Zhao: We have contacted about 50 potential DAT teams and will only support a few strong companies

PANews reported on September 17th that B Strategy, the BNB treasury, released a video on the X platform featuring a conversation between its founder, Leon Lu, and Changpeng Zhao. In the video, Zhao explained that BNB is a utility token and the native currency of multiple blockchains. BNB is also one of the few tokens with numerous use cases on CEXs, including trading discounts, yield generation, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Alpha. It is also used for payments in some countries. Regarding the BNB Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), Zhao stated that he has contacted approximately 50 potential DAT teams, but that he cannot support all BNB DAT companies and will only support a small number of strong ones.