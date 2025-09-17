Changpeng Zhao: We have contacted about 50 potential DAT teams and will only support a few strong companies

PANews reported on September 17th that B Strategy, the BNB treasury, released a video on the X platform featuring a conversation between its founder, Leon Lu, and Changpeng Zhao. In the video, Zhao explained that BNB is a utility token and the native currency of multiple blockchains. BNB is also one of the few tokens with numerous use cases on CEXs, including trading discounts, yield generation, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Alpha. It is also used for payments in some countries. Regarding the BNB Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), Zhao stated that he has contacted approximately 50 potential DAT teams, but that he cannot support all BNB DAT companies and will only support a small number of strong ones.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.