TLDR Changpeng Zhao denied owning any Telegram accounts and called them fake. Zhao expressed his frustration with the spam he receives on Telegram. Pavel Durov acknowledged Zhao’s feedback and introduced new features to combat spam. Telegram now allows users to charge a fee for direct messages from unknown contacts. Durov capped the maximum inbox fee [...] The post Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Changpeng Zhao denied owning any Telegram accounts and called them fake. Zhao expressed his frustration with the spam he receives on Telegram. Pavel Durov acknowledged Zhao’s feedback and introduced new features to combat spam. Telegram now allows users to charge a fee for direct messages from unknown contacts. Durov capped the maximum inbox fee [...] The post Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 03:00
Nowchain
NOW$0,00543-0,73%

TLDR

  • Changpeng Zhao denied owning any Telegram accounts and called them fake.
  • Zhao expressed his frustration with the spam he receives on Telegram.
  • Pavel Durov acknowledged Zhao’s feedback and introduced new features to combat spam.
  • Telegram now allows users to charge a fee for direct messages from unknown contacts.
  • Durov capped the maximum inbox fee at 10,000 Stars to prevent excessive spam.

Changpeng Zhao dismissed claims of using Telegram and denied ownership of any accounts under his name. He said he disliked the platform’s open access and constant spam. Pavel Durov quickly responded and highlighted new features addressing such issues.

Changpeng Zhao Rejects Telegram Accounts

Changpeng Zhao confirmed on X that all Telegram accounts in his name are fake. He stated, “I don’t use Telegram. All those accounts are fake.” He added that unsolicited messages made the app unusable for him.

He explained that spam once caused his phone to lag heavily. Moreover, Zhao disclosed that he raised these concerns directly with Telegram founder Pavel Durov. His remarks clarified that his decision was not against Telegram itself but against unrestricted messaging.

Zhao emphasized the overwhelming spam as the main reason. He noted that open handles encouraged impersonators and fake accounts, making genuine conversations impossible on the platform.

Pavel Durov Introduces Spam Control

Pavel Durov responded late Monday night to Changpeng Zhao’s public remarks. He acknowledged Zhao’s earlier complaints and revealed they influenced Telegram’s new security features. “Your suggestion to let users paywall their inbox was a great idea,” Durov said.

He explained that public figures can now limit or monetize their inbox access. Telegram introduced inbox fees using Stars, its in-app currency. Celebrities and creators can now charge up to 10,000 Stars, equal to $130, for direct messages.

The system also added new safeguards. Users see details like country, shared groups, account age, and verification status before replying. Consequently, the feature protects high-profile accounts from impersonators and unwanted requests.

Debates Around Security and Use

Supporters of Telegram welcomed the feature and noted Durov personally capped the maximum message fee. An enthusiast called 0xdamx wrote, “It keeps spam away, gives you full control, and lets you earn for your attention.” However, critics argued that $130 remained too low for blocking determined spammers.

One user suggested that Changpeng Zhao should set a $13,000 fee for messages. He added that an option restricting messages to only contacts would be better. The suggestion highlighted gaps between public expectations and Telegram’s current design.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations raised concerns about Telegram’s misuse. The UN reported that Russian groups used channels to post videos of Ukrainian civilians being killed.

The post Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016057-7,54%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000749+5,34%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0854+0,69%
XRP
XRP$2,8545+0,18%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Partager
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0,01559+0,90%
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1593+2,84%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0854+0,69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves