Chaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance Issues

Continuing the never-ending tumult, USA Cricket faces increased scrutiny after the governing body terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with American Cricket Enterprises, its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket.

USA Cricket alleges several breaches, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities.

It is a significant development that has far-ranging ramifications and will be monitored closely in Dubai – the headquarters of the International Cricket Council – and Lausanne, the Olympic capital.

Selected in grandiose fashion back in 2019, private consortium ACE was set to invest more than $1 billion into the development of cricket domestically in the U.S. with the flagship being MLC, a lucrative T20 domestic tournament hoped to ignite the bat and ball game in the world’s biggest sports market.

With more than $100 million already invested, aided by influential Indian businessmen some of whom are ensconced in Silicon Valley, the six-team tournament over its first three seasons has been able to lure high-profile international cricketers through attractive salaries.

But long-held tensions between the partners have boiled over and a resolution might still be a way off with ACE likely to challenge the termination.

“USA Cricket entered into this partnership with ACE in good faith, with the shared vision of building sustainable infrastructure, providing competitive opportunities for our athletes, and creating commercial growth for the sport in America,” USA Cricket chair Venu Pisike said in a statement.

“We are supportive for the growth and success of Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket. But, when it comes to USA Cricket, ACE has consistently failed to meet its obligations under the agreement, which has jeopardized the broader development of cricket in United States.

“After years of engagement and repeated breach notices, USA Cricket has no choice but to terminate this agreement to protect the best interests of the sport and its stakeholders. ”

The latest development adds to the chaos of embattled USA Cricket. As I first reported last month, USA Cricket avoided suspension of its ICC membership and were given three months to address its governance issues.

The governing body was put ‘on notice’ at last year’s AGM, with its funding controlled by the ICC. If deemed to still be non-compliant then it would be suspended and ultimately face expulsion as a member leading to a loss of funds and playing opportunities.

Board elections are supposed to be contested within this three-month period, but time is ticking and it’s already been one month since USA Cricket were given a reprieve.

There will be pressure on the ICC to intervene, especially with the Los Angeles Olympics just three years away.

The contractual dispute between ACE and USA Cricket is threatening the board’s Olympic certification in a messy situation that is slowly eroding the goodwill of cricket’s Olympic inclusion after a 128-year absence.

“It’s worrying, but not surprising because it’s been going on forever,” an ICC board director told me recently about the USA Cricket saga. “Are the officials there for the right reasons?

“Last year, USA Cricket survived because they U.S. hosted the T20 World Cup, this time it’s because of the Olympics. But this situation just needs to be sorted.”