Character.AI Enhances Engagement with New Open-Source Models

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:06
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012138-69.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018222-2.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.01278+1.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+0.86%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000735+0.40%


Felix Pinkston
Aug 26, 2025 18:42

Character.AI has introduced new open-source models that significantly boost user engagement and satisfaction, showcasing impressive metrics and positive feedback from its community.





Character.AI has announced a major advancement in its platform with the introduction of new open-source models that have significantly increased user engagement. According to Character.AI’s blog, these models have been tuned to enhance dimensions such as coherence, novelty, and emotional intelligence, leading to a notable rise in user interaction and satisfaction.

Technological Advancements

The company has developed a sophisticated technology stack that transforms modern open-source models into highly engaging Character models. This transformation leverages feedback from Character.AI’s large and active community, allowing for rapid evaluation and optimization of new models. The process incorporates advanced techniques such as ensemble inference and post-training methods like SFT, DPO, RL, and QAT to enhance the quality of outputs, making them more coherent and aligned with user preferences.

Impactful Testing Results

Character.AI conducted extensive testing of these new models with its community, yielding impressive results. The tests revealed a 22% increase in time spent on the platform and a 13% rise in user sessions. Additionally, there was a 14% increase in retention among lightly-engaged users, indicating a stronger resonance with new and occasional users. Users also rated 60% more messages as positive, with significant increases in messages deemed “funny,” “interesting,” and “helpful.”

Rolling Out “PipSqueak”

Following the successful tests, Character.AI began the broader rollout of one of its new models, “PipSqueak.” The model has been released to millions of users, maintaining the positive engagement metrics observed during testing. Users have expressed their satisfaction through positive feedback, with some highlighting the model’s ability to maintain engaging storytelling and world-building.

Future Prospects

Character.AI views this development as a stepping stone towards more specialized applications of open-source models. The company plans to fine-tune models for specific entertainment purposes, such as creating multi-Character scenes or collaborating on screenplays. These advancements are part of Character.AI’s commitment to shaping the future of entertainment through innovative use of AI technology.

For more information, visit the Character.AI Blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/character-ai-enhances-engagement-with-new-open-source-models

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
Areon Network
AREA$0.01502-1.76%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002606-7.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0187-0.58%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/28 06:00
Partager
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
U
U$0.00975-15.36%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000496-3.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
Partager
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647-1.19%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses