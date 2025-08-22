Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 02:49
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001788-5.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-5.35%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002624-8.79%

TLDR

  • Charles Hoskinson denied allegations that the Midnight token airdrop favors insiders.
  • Over 69,000 wallets have claimed 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens since the launch.
  • A meme on social media falsely suggested Hoskinson would receive most of the tokens.
  • The Midnight airdrop offers a 60-day claim period to ensure fair distribution.
  • Analysts believe participation could increase sharply near the end of the claim period.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has rejected rumors of insider manipulation in the ongoing Midnight token airdrop. His response followed claims that most tokens might return to him despite growing participation. As of August 19, over 69,000 wallets had claimed 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens.

Hoskinson Rejects Hoarding Allegations

A meme circulating on X implied that the Midnight airdrop was failing to gain traction among users. It humorously showed Hoskinson as the likely recipient of most NIGHT tokens. The post triggered speculation about transparency and insider bias.

Hoskinson addressed the claims directly and called them misinformation, asking, “Why are you spreading misinformation?” in response. He also attached claim data that disproved the post’s implication. The figures confirmed a steady rise in the number of airdrop participants.

The Glacier Drop data showed that 5.5% of the NIGHT supply had already been claimed. The process began in early August with immediate uptake from the community. Over 250 million tokens were claimed within the first 24 hours.

Midnight Token Sees Mixed Reactions

Some analysts noted that Midnight’s adoption appeared slower than other speculative blockchain projects. They attributed this to low overall engagement in the Cardano ecosystem. Yet they acknowledged that such comparisons might not reflect long-term value or potential.

They also emphasized the benefit of the 60-day claim window offered by Midnight. Since fewer early claims occurred, later participants might receive higher rewards. This setup could increase participation toward the end of the claim period.

The Glacier Drop remains open to ADA, XRP, BTC, and multichain users. ADA holders receive 50% of the 24 billion NIGHT tokens. XRP users are allocated 5%, with the rest divided among other supported blockchains.

Strategic Partnerships Boost Midnight Ecosystem

Midnight has partnered with Fireblocks, a digital asset platform, to improve security and accessibility. Fireblocks confirmed that it supports safe claiming and storage of the NIGHT token. The collaboration aims to boost institutional involvement in the Midnight ecosystem.

Fireblocks stated that the project aligns with its mission to promote secure blockchain participation. The platform expressed confidence in Midnight’s privacy-focused model. This move supports Hoskinson’s efforts to build trust in the rollout.

The post Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks