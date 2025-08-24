Charles Hoskinson Jokes About ADA Surpassing Ethereum, Predicts Bull Rally

Speaking about upcoming economic shifts, Hoskinson predicted that the Fed will cut interest rates, followed by the introduction of the CLARITY Act, setting the stage for what he described as a “massive bull rally.”

He also humorously speculated on the possibility of Cardano overtaking Ethereum by market capitalization.

According to Hoskinson, such a moment would be so shocking for Ethereum’s creator, Vitalik Buterin, that he joked it might drive him to explore “anti-aging technologies lasting a thousand years” just to recover.

Beyond the playful remarks, Hoskinson highlighted a potential boost for Cardano through the integration of USD1, the stablecoin linked to Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial platform.

He also noted recent discussions with Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse, as well as ongoing contact with the founders of Chainlink and Solana, signaling closer ties across major blockchain ecosystems.

