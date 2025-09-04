Charles Hoskinson On Cardano & Bitcoin Rivalry, ‘We Win All The Time’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:19
Bitcoin
BTC$112,113.81+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+2.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000602-0.21%
Capverse
CAP$0.0683-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WINK
WIN$0.00005389+2.27%

Key Insights:

  • Charles Hokinson claims Cardano as an altcoin, remains a top Bitcoin rival.
  • ADA outperforms BTC in yearly price growth from the ICO era.
  • The Cardano ecosystem has continued to expand via upgrades and collaborations.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson recently shared his perspective on the ongoing rivalry between Bitcoin (BTC) and ADA.

According to Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) will win at all times. The founder also described ADA as “the best-performing asset of all time” during a recent interview.

Hoskinson consistently promoted ADA as a superior, research-driven blockchain platform, emphasizing its long-term value and outperformance.

Comparing ADA Growth with Bitcoin

In a recent X post, Hoskinson wrote, “We win all time as well.”

The Cardano founder attached a screenshot to his post, highlighting ADA’s growth relative to Bitcoin since its inception.

The screenshot provides an analysis of ADA’s market capitalization as of September 2, 2025. It draws a hypothetical comparison with the value of Bitcoin that ADA originally raised during its 2017 Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Notably, the market capitalization of ADA was standing at around $29.8 billion at press time, with a circulating supply of 35.73 billion ADA tokens.

Cardano raised 108,000 BTC during its 2017 ICO. If initial ICO participants had kept these BTC coins rather than converting them into ADA. Today, the coins would be worth $11.78 billion (108,000×$109,162.70).

Cardano as a More Profitable Asset to BTC | Source: Charles Hoskinson on X

This means Cardano’s current market cap of $29.8 billion is about 2.5 times larger than the value of the Bitcoin they initially raised.

The analysis also accounts for the historical growth of Bitcoin over the last decade and estimates ADA’s ICO value in today’s market.

It suggests it would have been worth approximately $25.9 billion if all ICO-raised BTC had been held until September 2025.

Meanwhile, the market cap of ADA today was around 39% of Bitcoin’s value. This shows that the Cardano blockchain created more value than just holding BTC would have.

The analysis also positions ADA as undervalued, implying untapped potential.

Charles Hoskinson Continues to Celebrate Cardano

Charles recently described ADA as “the best forming asset,” while speaking in an interview. His comments are in response to criticism about ADA being an underperforming asset.

According to Hoskinson, ADA has rallied 140% from a year ago. In contrast, BTC has only surged 80% within the same time frame.

Considering these figures, ADA has outperformed BTC and is currently a standout market performer.

Hoskinson also highlighted ADA’s impressive growth since its launch. According to Hoskinson, the value of Cardano has increased by 4,000%.

On the other hand, Bitcoin has seen only 2,400% over the same period, suggesting a 200% outperformance by ADA.

He went on to highlight ADA’s strong historical performance. Notably, ADA was traded $0.82 today, marking a huge rise from its $0.02 value seen in 2017.

Cardano Ecosystem Expansion

Beyond its rivalry with BTC, ADA has continued to expand its decentralized network.

A Cardano Stake Pool Operator (SPO), known as Dave on X, explained that the blockchain is operating on thousands of nodes worldwide.

According to Dave, Cardano is designed for security, reliability, and sustainability. He added that the blockchain is resistant to censorship or control, operating beyond government borders and regulations.

The Advocacy for Cardano Adoption | Source: Dave

He further pointed out that Cardano was an inclusive, permissionless platform that fosters business opportunities globally, regardless of geography or financial barriers.

With nearly 8 years of operation, Dave described ADA as a proven example of global decentralization.

Dave’s comments followed a recent upgrade of the Cardano Developer Portal with new tools and EVM migration guides. The new platform included guides, tutorials, and tools designed to make development simpler.

In a parallel development, Hoskinson discussed possible XRP collaboration after meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/03/charles-hoskinson-on-cardano-bitcoin-rivalry-we-win-all-the-time/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1678+53.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002804+55.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+0.39%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1481+0.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15416+1.47%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08751+11.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22113+3.10%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto