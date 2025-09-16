Charles Hoskinson Prepares for Another Strategic Visit to Washington, DC

TLDR

  • Charles Hoskinson is heading to Washington, DC, for another round of meetings with U.S. lawmakers and regulators.
  • Hoskinson previously visited Washington in 2022 to lobby regulators and testify before a U.S. House subcommittee.
  • The upcoming visit will focus on discussing crypto policy, Cardano’s adoption, and regulatory clarity for blockchain technology.
  • Hoskinson has held private meetings with U.S. senators to discuss the future of cryptocurrency in the U.S.
  • He believes that cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize U.S. financial markets and is focused on securing favorable policies.

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output Global (IOG), is set to visit Washington, DC, once again. Hoskinson announced his trip through a recent social media post. This marks another crucial engagement with U.S. lawmakers and regulators for Hoskinson, who has been an advocate for crypto policy and Cardano adoption.

The visit follows Hoskinson’s previous appearances in the U.S. capital, where he lobbied regulators and testified before Congress. These visits have focused on securing regulatory clarity and discussing Cardano’s potential role in U.S. financial markets. Hoskinson’s continued presence in Washington shows his commitment to influencing crypto policy and engaging with lawmakers.

How Has Charles Hoskinson Engaged Washington Before?

Hoskinson made his first notable visit to Washington, DC, in May 2022. During this trip, he lobbied regulators on behalf of the cryptocurrency industry. His primary focus was on addressing concerns about the regulatory landscape surrounding blockchain technology and its future.

In June 2022, Hoskinson took his advocacy a step further by testifying before a U.S. House subcommittee. This was a critical moment for Hoskinson, as it provided a platform to directly communicate Cardano’s stance on various regulatory issues. His testimony was well-documented and widely recognized within the crypto community.

Later in November 2024, Hoskinson returned to Washington for more private meetings with U.S. senators. These discussions focused on the need for clear regulatory frameworks and increased adoption of blockchain technologies. His presence in Washington has helped foster a more receptive policymaking environment, especially for the crypto industry.

Hoskinson Advocates for Cardano in Washington

Hoskinson meets lawmakers in person to ensure that his messages are directly conveyed and understood. In-person meetings allow for detailed technical briefings on Cardano’s architecture and governance. He has noted that these interactions are “frank” and constructive, which helps build trust with decision-makers.

He emphasized that Washington is “open for business” and is increasingly receptive to the cryptocurrency industry. These meetings allow Hoskinson to present Cardano’s views and make the case for more favorable policies.

The post Charles Hoskinson Prepares for Another Strategic Visit to Washington, DC appeared first on CoinCentral.

