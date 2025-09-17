Charles Hoskinson to attend Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto legislation

Key Takeaways

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, will attend a Senate Banking Committee roundtable.

The roundtable’s focus is on crypto market structure legislation and regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Charles Hoskinson confirmed today he will attend a Senate Banking Committee roundtable focused on crypto market structure legislation.

The Cardano founder’s participation comes as lawmakers continue efforts to establish regulatory frameworks for digital assets. The Senate Banking Committee has been examining various approaches to crypto oversight and market regulation.

No additional details about the timing or other participants in the roundtable were immediately available.