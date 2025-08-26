TLDR

Cardano to integrate XRP in Lace wallet, boosting cross-chain synergy.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has announced new initiatives to strengthen ties between the Cardano and XRP ecosystems. These updates came during a surprise AMA session held on August 22, where he outlined specific collaboration strategies.

Cardano to Integrate XRP into Lace Wallet

Cardano will integrate XRP into its official light wallet, Lace, before the end of 2025. Charles Hoskinson unveils plans to bring Cardano and XRP closer by making XRP accessible in Cardano’s growing wallet ecosystem. This development will enable users to store, send, and receive XRP using Lace.

This update follows his earlier disclosure in April when he first mentioned Lace wallet support for XRP. Although he did not provide a launch date then, he has now committed to a firm 2025 timeline. This move reflects Cardano’s strategy to support multi-chain interoperability.

By supporting XRP in Lace, Cardano aims to make its wallet relevant to a broader blockchain audience. Hoskinson emphasized that the goal is greater user inclusivity and functional integration. The XRP community can soon engage more deeply with Cardano’s infrastructure.

XRP to Play a Key Role in Midnight

Charles Hoskinson unveils plans to bring Cardano and XRP closer through deeper XRP integration into the Midnight project. Midnight is Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, and XRP users now have expanded access to its ecosystem benefits. Specifically, 2.21 million XRP wallets are eligible for airdrops, securing over 2.6 billion NIGHT tokens.

To build on that, Cardano will form a dedicated XRP team within the Midnight project. This team may focus on exploring commercial use cases tied to privacy applications. Hoskinson noted that more than 70,000 users from eight blockchains have claimed around 1.6 billion NIGHT tokens.

He did not reveal how many XRP users participated but confirmed their eligibility remains unchanged. This action signals a more inclusive approach toward past rival networks. Both communities now benefit from joint participation in Cardano’s privacy-centric initiatives.

Joint Cardano–XRP Event and Ecosystem Unity

Charles Hoskinson unveils plans to bring Cardano and XRP closer by proposing a dedicated event featuring leaders from both communities. He suggested hosting it with prominent figures, including pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton. The event aims to foster stronger community bonds and dispel past hostilities.

The Cardano and XRP communities were adversaries between 2022 and 2024 due to ideological clashes. However, Hoskinson publicly called for reconciliation last year, marking a shift toward unity. The proposed event will serve as a public symbol of that transformation.

Cardano intends to maintain cross-chain dialogues as part of its broader growth. This initiative also aligns with Hoskinson’s recent roundtable meetings involving Ripple, Solana, Chainlink, and Near Protocol leaders. These discussions underscore his long-term vision for blockchain cooperation and cross-ecosystem synergy.

Building Momentum for Long-Term Collaboration

Charles Hoskinson unveils plans to bring Cardano and XRP closer through concrete features, team expansions, and event collaborations. His roadmap includes wallet integration, shared airdrops, and ecosystem alignment. These strategies reflect a mature approach toward multi-chain partnerships.

By involving XRP in core Cardano projects, the network gains credibility as a collaborative player. Hoskinson’s actions reflect a broader trend in the crypto world toward unity over division. The Cardano founder appears committed to turning former rivals into active partners.

As Lace evolves and Midnight grows, XRP’s participation could mark a turning point. Collaboration between these ecosystems might reshape user access, token utility, and blockchain cooperation standards. Future milestones will determine the impact of this new strategic direction.

The post Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer appeared first on CoinCentral.