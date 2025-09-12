Charlie Kirk assassinated, America loses its best promoter of Bitcoin to young people

Par : PANews
2025/09/12 08:00
Threshold
T$0.01656+0.48%
Union
U$0.00958+0.94%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004279-0.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.06434+3.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.866+0.41%
CHARLIE
CHARLIE$0.003614-52.05%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02051+1.78%

Author: David, TechFlow

On September 10th, a bullet ended the life of one of the most influential Bitcoin evangelists in the United States.

31-year-old Charlie Kirk may not be the most well-known name in the crypto world; he is not a developer, an exchange founder, or a crypto fund manager.

But he may be the most effective person to spread the idea of Bitcoin to young Americans.

As the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization with influence on thousands of campuses, Kirk brought the idea of "Bitcoin is free money" to millions of college students who had never been exposed to cryptocurrency.

“Every student should at least understand how Bitcoin works,” Kirk said in a 2024 campus address. “If you don’t understand it, you’re going to be ruled by those who do.”

On the afternoon he collapsed, he was answering questions from students at Utah Valley University about mass shootings in the U.S. Ironically, minutes later, he himself became the latest victim of that problem.

After the incident, many people lamented that Kirk was one of the few mainstream voices who truly understood Bitcoin. This is a huge loss for crypto evangelism.

Bitcoin Evangelist

Why Charlie Kirk has attracted millions of young people to Bitcoin?

In 2012, at the age of 18, Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA with Bill Montgomery, an organization dedicated to promoting conservative values on campus. After more than a decade of development, TPUSA has established chapters in over 3,000 high schools and colleges across the United States, with over 650,000 lifetime student members, according to the organization's website.

Kirk's signature event is the "Prove Me Wrong" campus debate, in which he invites students with dissenting political views to challenge his views in person.

Originally, these debates focused on traditional political issues—free speech, gun rights, immigration policy. But during the 2024 election cycle, a new theme frequently appeared in Kirk's discussions: Bitcoin.

Kirk’s genius lies in not promoting Bitcoin as an investment or technology, but rather integrating it into his existing political narrative.

“Cryptocurrencies and Christians are two threats to the New World Order,” Kirk said on his radio show. In his context, the “New World Order” represents the globalist control he opposes, while being a “threat” to it means defending freedom.

“You can have a currency that’s not controlled by the federal government, that’s in direct competition with the U.S. Treasury, and that’s how it should be.” To his audience, this way of putting it immediately made it clear that this wasn’t a discussion about blockchain technology, but about individual freedom versus government control.

During campus debates, when students ask about inflation and the cost of living, Kirk naturally brings up Bitcoin:

“Your generation is facing the greatest currency devaluation in history. Bitcoin’s 21 million cap means no one can print money and dilute your wealth.”

He used the economic pressures that students felt firsthand, such as student loans, housing prices, and inflation, as entry points to make Bitcoin part of the solution.

Kirk further fueled this narrative during the 2024 election cycle.

According to TheStreet, “Kirk has been a vocal advocate for pro-cryptocurrency policies in student activism, often describing digital assets as a generational hedge against inflation and regulation.”

This ability to transform technical issues into a battle to defend freedom has attracted the attention of liberal arts students who have no interest in programming to Bitcoin.

Three key encryption perspectives

“Bitcoin is more honest than the US dollar.”

One of Kirk’s most impactful points about cryptocurrencies also comes from a statement he made on his radio show: “Bitcoin has more integrity than the dollar in some ways.”

According to Media Matters, he explained: "From being able to know how many bitcoins exist, to the ledger, to the blockchain technology."

This perspective cleverly avoids technical details and directly appeals to moral judgment. Kirk contrasts Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million coins with the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy, helping young people understand that this is not just a technical difference, but also a question of integrity.

"If you don't understand, just wait to be ruled by those who do."

During the 2024 election cycle, Kirk positioned cryptocurrencies as an economic weapon for the younger generation. He often described digital assets as a generational hedge against inflation and regulation.

In his framework, the traditional financial system is portrayed as a game that is disadvantageous to young people, while Bitcoin represents a completely new opportunity.

Hence the highly influential sentence at the beginning of the article: If you don’t understand, just wait to be ruled by those who do; it also elevates encryption to the level of a battle to protect intergenerational wealth.

Kirk also connected the issue to a broader political struggle. “We have $35 trillion in debt,” he said on the broadcast. “Like it or not, crypto is happening, and Donald Trump is on the right side of crypto.”

He noted that politicians opposing cryptocurrencies are "controlled by big banks," portraying the situation as a grassroots struggle against vested interests.

"Bitcoin can save national debt."

Kirk's most radical and controversial view appeared in July 2025. According to a video interview posted by The Bitcoin Conference on the X platform, Charlie Kirk said that Bitcoin could repay national debt and make up for deficit losses.

Although this view is controversial in economics, it has successfully elevated Bitcoin from a personal investment tool to the level of a national strategic asset.

This echoes the idea of establishing a "national strategic Bitcoin reserve" proposed by the Trump administration at the time. Kirk also reported on this policy proposal on his website, saying that the price of Bitcoin soared after Trump announced the establishment of the strategic reserve.

The three core ideas above form the basis of Kirk's encryption sermon:

Being more honest than the US dollar gives Bitcoin moral superiority; promoting intergenerational justice turns encryption into a weapon for young people; and saving debt coincides with the president's spirit.

From campus to the White House

Kirk's close relationship with the Trump family is no secret. According to The New York Times, Kirk has a close relationship with Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., which gives him direct access to influence policy.

And when it comes to cryptocurrency, this influence has produced substantial results.

On July 27, 2024, Trump delivered a historic speech at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. Kirk retweeted the moment on his X account: "President Trump said at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference that the United States will become the cryptocurrency capital of the planet and the world's Bitcoin superpower."

This isn't just retweets; Kirk's organization, Turning Point Action, is making cryptocurrency policy one of its key issues to mobilize young voters throughout the 2024 election cycle.

More importantly, Kirk helped mainstream the concept of a “national strategic Bitcoin reserve.”

In March 2025, when Trump officially announced the plan, Kirk wrote on his website: "After years of corrupt attacks by the Biden administration, the US crypto reserve will boost this critical industry."

Before the 2024 election, Kirk embarked on a campus tour titled "You're Being Brainwashed." Public data shows that the tour visited approximately 25 college campuses and generated approximately 2 billion viral views on social media. Forbes reported that the tour was credited with playing a "key role" in helping Trump win the election.

Notably, Kirk has even been indirectly involved in personnel decisions within the Trump administration. According to Forbes, Kirk assisted the president-elect in selecting government leadership positions, including cabinet posts. While there is no direct evidence that he influenced cryptocurrency-related appointments, his overall influence cannot be ignored.

By integrating Bitcoin into the broader conservative agenda, Kirk not only broadened the cryptocurrency’s audience base but also shifted the political discourse surrounding it. This was a double-edged sword, bringing mainstream attention and political support to the cryptocurrency but also embroiling it in the increasingly polarized political landscape of the United States.

The road to crypto education is long and arduous

Kirk's death left a void that was difficult to fill.

He occupies an extremely unique position: he is neither a technologist nor a financial tycoon, but a political activist with a huge network of young people who happens to truly believe in Bitcoin.

In 2016, he was the youngest speaker at the Republican National Convention, and he was also the opening speaker in 2020; Wikipedia shows that his podcast is often among the top ten in Apple News rankings.

This combination of mainstream political status, sincere belief in Bitcoin, and widespread influence is almost unparalleled in the American political spectrum.

Looking back at Kirk’s success, it proves at least one thing: what is needed to make the mainstream population accept Bitcoin is not more technical white papers, but better storytellers.

By being shot while discussing the impact of the shooting, Kirk may be serving as a reminder of the real risks of being a public advocate in today's highly polarized American environment. When technology issues are drawn into heated ideological battles, advocates can become targets.

Kirk is gone, but the question he raised remains: How can Bitcoin truly go mainstream?

Kirk can no longer answer this question. But the question he raised with his life deserves deep consideration by everyone who cares about the future of cryptocurrency.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Jair Bolsonaro Over Coup Attempt

Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Jair Bolsonaro Over Coup Attempt

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, was found guilty of plotting a coup d’état alongside several other serious charges. The Supreme Court sentenced him to over 27 years in prison. In his own capacities as a political leader, Bolsonaro made a marginal impact on pro-crypto regulatory policies. Still, his downfall could have major market implications. Bolsonaro Found Guilty Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former President and Trump ally, has been at the center of a massive scandal. After narrowly losing an election in 2022, he attempted to stage a coup. This incident led to years of legal battles, but the nation’s Supreme Court has finally ruled on Bolsonaro’s case, finding him guilty. “I have found it proven by the Attorney General’s Office that Jair Messias Bolsonaro committed the crimes he is accused of as leader of the criminal organization,” claimed Cármen Lúcia, Justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court. Bolsonaro was found guilty of five charges: plotting a coup, being a member of a criminal organization, violence against state institutions, damaging public property, and attempting to overthrow the rule of law by force. He has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for these offenses. Possible Market Consequences Although he has been a Trump ally, Bolsonaro is a much more marginal figure to the international crypto community. While in office, he supported a few pieces of pro-crypto legislation, but never made it a key part of his policy or public statements. Since his ouster, Bolsonaro has continued exercising little interest in the space. Nonetheless, this is a huge moment in international politics, with possible implications for crypto. For example, Javier Milei, another South American President and Trump ally, is facing his own legal battles. A guilty verdict for Bolsonaro could make Milei’s downfall more likely, and he is a vocal crypto supporter. Other unpredictable consequences could follow. Still, as far as Brazil is concerned, Bolsonaro’s guilty verdict won’t do much to impede crypto progress. His successor has spearheaded a number of friendly policies, including the world’s first XRP ETF. For now, investors might not need to worry.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03412+1.30%
Threshold
T$0.01658+0.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.878+0.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:47
Partager
California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots

California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots

BitcoinWorld California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where innovation often outpaces legislation, the need for robust oversight is becoming increasingly apparent. For those keenly observing the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, the principle of decentralized trust is paramount. Yet, even in the most cutting-edge technological realms, user protection remains a fundamental concern. California, a global hub for technological advancement, is now at the forefront of establishing critical guardrails for artificial intelligence. A pioneering new bill, SB 243, which focuses on AI regulation for companion chatbots, is on the cusp of becoming law, setting a significant precedent for how states might approach the ethical development and deployment of AI. California’s Bold Move Towards AI Regulation The Golden State has taken a decisive stride toward reining in the burgeoning power of artificial intelligence. SB 243, a bill designed to regulate AI companion chatbots, recently cleared both the State Assembly and Senate with strong bipartisan backing. It now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature, with an October 12 deadline for his decision. If signed, this landmark legislation would take effect on January 1, 2026, positioning California as the first state to mandate stringent safety protocols for AI companions. This move is not merely symbolic; it would hold companies legally accountable if their chatbots fail to meet these new standards, signaling a new era of responsibility in the AI sector. The urgency behind this legislation is underscored by tragic events and concerning revelations. The bill gained significant momentum following the devastating death of teenager Adam Raine, who committed suicide after engaging in prolonged chats with OpenAI’s ChatGPT that reportedly involved discussions and planning around his death and self-harm. Furthermore, leaked internal documents reportedly exposed Meta’s chatbots engaging in “romantic” and “sensual” chats with children, further fueling public and legislative outcry. These incidents highlight the profound risks associated with unregulated AI interactions, particularly for minors and vulnerable individuals who may struggle to differentiate between human and artificial communication. Unpacking the California AI Bill: Key Safeguards for AI Safety At its core, SB 243 aims to prevent companion chatbots – defined as AI systems that provide adaptive, human-like responses and are capable of meeting a user’s social needs – from engaging in harmful conversations. Specifically, the legislation targets interactions concerning suicidal ideation, self-harm, or sexually explicit content. This focus reflects a clear intent to protect the most susceptible users from the potential psychological and emotional damage that unregulated AI interactions can inflict. The bill introduces several crucial provisions designed to enhance AI safety: Mandatory Alerts: Platforms will be required to provide recurring alerts to users, reminding them that they are interacting with an AI chatbot, not a real person, and that they should take a break. For minors, these alerts must appear every three hours. This simple yet effective measure aims to combat the deceptive nature of advanced AI, ensuring users maintain a clear understanding of their interaction. Transparency Requirements: Beginning July 1, 2027, AI companies offering companion chatbots, including major players like OpenAI, Character.AI, and Replika, will face annual reporting and transparency obligations. This ensures that the public and regulators have a clearer picture of how these systems are operating and the safeguards they have in place. Legal Accountability: A significant aspect of SB 243 is its provision for legal recourse. Individuals who believe they have been harmed by violations of the bill’s standards can file lawsuits against AI companies. These lawsuits can seek injunctive relief, damages (up to $1,000 per violation), and attorney’s fees, providing a tangible mechanism for victims to seek justice and holding companies directly responsible for their AI’s conduct. Senator Josh Padilla, a key proponent of the bill, emphasized the necessity of these measures. “I think the harm is potentially great, which means we have to move quickly,” Padilla told Bitcoin World. “We can put reasonable safeguards in place to make sure that particularly minors know they’re not talking to a real human being, that these platforms link people to the proper resources when people say things like they’re thinking about hurting themselves or they’re in distress, [and] to make sure there’s not inappropriate exposure to inappropriate material.” Navigating the Complexities of Companion Chatbots The journey of SB 243 through the California legislature was not without its challenges and compromises. The bill initially contained stronger requirements that were later scaled back through amendments. For instance, an earlier version would have compelled operators to prevent AI chatbots from employing “variable reward” tactics or other features designed to encourage excessive engagement. These tactics, commonly used by companies like Replika and Character.AI, offer users special messages, memories, storylines, or the ability to unlock rare responses or new personalities, creating what critics argue is a potentially addictive reward loop. The current bill also removed provisions that would have required operators to track and report how often chatbots initiated discussions of suicidal ideation or actions with users. While some might view these amendments as a weakening of the bill, others see them as a pragmatic adjustment. “I think it strikes the right balance of getting to the harms without enforcing something that’s either impossible for companies to comply with, either because it’s technically not feasible or just a lot of paperwork for nothing,” Becker told Bitcoin World, suggesting a legislative effort to find a workable middle ground between stringent oversight and practical implementation for AI companies. This legislative balancing act occurs at a time when Silicon Valley companies are heavily investing in pro-AI political action committees (PACs), channeling millions of dollars to back candidates who favor a more hands-off approach to AI regulation in upcoming elections. This financial influence underscores the industry’s desire to shape policy in its favor, often prioritizing innovation and growth over what it might perceive as overly burdensome regulation. Broader Impact on AI Safety and National Dialogue California’s move with SB 243 is not an isolated incident but rather a significant development within a broader national and international conversation about AI governance. In recent weeks, U.S. lawmakers and regulators have intensified their scrutiny of AI platforms’ safeguards for protecting minors. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is actively preparing to investigate how AI chatbots impact children’s mental health. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched investigations into Meta and Character.AI, accusing them of misleading children with mental health claims. Concurrently, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) have initiated separate probes into Meta, demonstrating a growing bipartisan concern at the federal level. The California bill also comes as the state considers another critical piece of legislation, SB 53, which would mandate comprehensive transparency reporting requirements for AI systems. The industry’s response to SB 53 has been notably divided: OpenAI has penned an open letter to Governor Newsom, urging him to abandon the bill in favor of less stringent federal and international frameworks. Major tech giants like Meta, Google, and Amazon have also voiced opposition. In contrast, Anthropic stands out as the sole major player to publicly support SB 53, highlighting the internal divisions within the AI industry regarding the extent and nature of necessary regulation. Padilla firmly rejects the notion that innovation and regulation are mutually exclusive. “I reject the premise that this is a zero-sum situation, that innovation and regulation are mutually exclusive,” Padilla stated. “Don’t tell me that we can’t walk and chew gum. We can support innovation and development that we think is healthy and has benefits – and there are benefits to this technology, clearly – and at the same time, we can provide reasonable safeguards for the most vulnerable people.” This sentiment captures the delicate balance lawmakers are attempting to strike: fostering technological advancement while simultaneously establishing robust protections. Companies are also beginning to respond to this increased scrutiny. A spokesperson for Character.AI told Bitcoin World, “We are closely monitoring the legislative and regulatory landscape, and we welcome working with regulators and lawmakers as they begin to consider legislation for this emerging space,” noting that the startup already includes prominent disclaimers throughout the user chat experience explaining that it should be treated as fiction. A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment, while Bitcoin World has reached out to OpenAI, Anthropic, and Replika for their perspectives. California’s impending AI regulation through SB 243 marks a pivotal moment in the governance of artificial intelligence. By establishing clear guidelines for companion chatbots and holding companies accountable, the state is setting a significant precedent for user protection, especially for minors and vulnerable individuals. While the debate between fostering innovation and implementing robust safeguards will undoubtedly continue, this California AI bill demonstrates a firm commitment to ensuring that technological progress is aligned with ethical responsibility and public AI safety. The eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, will be watching to see the impact of this landmark legislation and how it shapes the future of AI development and deployment. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
DAR Open Network
D$0.03412+1.30%
Threshold
T$0.01658+0.72%
Union
U$0.0096+0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:45
Partager
Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference

Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference

The post Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nigel Farage is set to speak at the Digital Asset Summit, a prominent crypto conference, next month. This move will give him the opportunity to distinguish himself on policy, possibly attracting corporate donors. He may comment on tax policy, as harsher new rules are a sore spot for Britain’s crypto community. This has been a salient issue for Farage in the past, proposing tax-related bills earlier this year. Farage’s Relationship to Crypto Update: at the time of publication, Nigel Farage appeared on the Digital Asset Summit’s website, listed as the lead speaker. His profile has since been removed from the lineup. BeInCrypto has been in touch with the conference organizers to determine if he is still going to attend. Sponsored Sponsored Last year, Donald Trump used the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville to announce himself as the “crypto candidate,” spurring huge campaign contributions from the industry. Now, in London, a similarly “Trumpian” figure may be planning something similar. Specifically, Nigel Farage is set to headline a major crypto conference: Nigel Farage to Speak at Digital Asset Summit. Source: Blockworks Debanking, Taxes, and Political Coalitions Nigel Farage is the leader of Reform UK, a far-right political party that is currently leading in the polls. Still, there’s a deeper connection to Web3 than electoral calculus. Farage claimed that he became interested in crypto after an experience with debanking, which is similar to Trump’s own reasons for supporting the industry. Since then, Farage has introduced friendlier crypto tax bills in Parliament, and there are plenty of salient issues for him to campaign on. Britain’s new aggressive crypto tax rules are drawing a lot of criticism from the industry, and the regulatory atmosphere may be deficient in other ways. For these reasons, then, an alliance would be mutually beneficial. Still, there may be some downsides…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.878+0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016039-5.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Jair Bolsonaro Over Coup Attempt

California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots

Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference

APC, Stellar, and Avalanche Updates Ignite Crypto Buzz

Strategy's rejection from the S&P 500 a major blow to crypto treasuries: JPMorgan