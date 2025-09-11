Charlie Kirk crypto tokens skyrocket after activist shooting

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 16:29
Union
U$0.00958-1.54%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008908-0.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.37+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10187-0.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.12865+10.29%
CHARLIE
CHARLIE$0.009136+161.02%

The shooting incident involving U.S. activist Charlie Kirk has spilled into the crypto markets. Within hours, a wave of meme-style tokens using Kirk’s name appeared across several platforms, sparking a rush of speculative trading.

Summary

  • Charlie Kirk crypto tokens surged onto the market after the shooting of the U.S. activist.
  • On pump.fun, a token called RIPCharlieKirk surged more than 53,000%, reaching a $5 million market cap in less than an hour.
  • Dozens of copycat tokens have since launched, showing extreme volatility and crashing shortly after their spikes.
  • Politically themed meme coins have appeared before, often surging briefly before collapsing once the initial hype fades.

The shooting and death of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on Sept.10 triggered a wave of meme-style crypto tokens. On Solana’s pump.fun, one token labeled “RIPCharlieKirk” jumped more than 53,000%, with its market cap surging from under $22,000 at launch to over $5 million in just 45 minutes. Trading volume ran into the millions as early buyers flipped positions for rapid gains. 

One Charlie Kirk crypto token surged more than 53,000% before a sharp pullback | Source: DeXScreener

Another token with the name ‘JusticeforCharlie’ similarly climbed over 32,000%, pushing past a $7 million market cap within hours, according to DEX Screener data. Dozens of copycat versions have since appeared on several other platforms, with many recording double and triple-digit percentage swings in their first hours of trading, highlighting just how quickly opportunistic launches can flood the market. 

With most of these tokens lacking any clear development team, roadmap, or purpose beyond speculation, price action has been volatile. Early movers have made rapid gains, but sharp pullbacks have already begun as profit-taking sets in.

Speculative hype drives Charlie Kirk crypto trend

The surge in Charlie Kirk crypto tokens fits into a broader pattern the market has seen many times before. Politically themed tokens are no stranger to crypto: Trump-inspired, Biden tokens, and other controversy-driven launches have all recorded similar short-lived surges tied to headlines. They typically capture attention for a few hours or days before liquidity fades and prices collapse.

The driver is not fundamentals but speculation. Traders often use headline-driven tokens like the current Charlie Kirk crypto wave as short-term momentum plays. That creates room for huge percentage gains but also extreme risk. With most of these projects spun up within hours of breaking news, there is little transparency and no guarantees against rug pulls or sudden crashes.

Investors are urged to exercise caution as new Kirk-related tokens continue to appear. While the trend may linger as the situation develops, history shows politically themed meme coins rarely sustain value beyond the initial hype cycle.

For now, the momentum behind Charlie Kirk-tied crypto tokens is purely speculative. Social media buzz and fast-moving flows are driving the market, but sustainability will depend on how long the trend lasts and if traders stay engaged.

Source: https://crypto.news/charlie-kirk-crypto-tokens-skyrocket-after-activist-shooting/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10192-0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1624+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+22.54%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Partager
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02155+0.51%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-5.82%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Partager
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million