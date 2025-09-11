Charlie Kirk’s Death Triggers Spike in Scam Crypto Tokens, Market Cap Hits Millions

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was tragically shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during a public event in Utah. Charlie’s assasination sparked widespread outrage across the political space. 

President Trump called it a “dark moment for America” and promised to find those responsible.

But while many mourn, the crypto world has reacted in a disturbingly different way. Opportunists rushed to launch meme tokens to benefit from the tragedy. Here’s more on this. 

Crypto Tokens Explode After Kirk’s Death

Data from DexScreener shows that multiple “Justice for Charlie” tokens popped up soon after the news, with some climbing over 10000% in the last 24 hours.

On Solana’s pump.fun, one token called “RIPCharlieKirk” shot up more than 50,000%, with its market cap going to over $5 million within an hour.  Another token, “JusticeforCharlie,” also skyrocketed and hit a $7 million market cap within hours. It currently has a market cap of $9 million. 

Many similar tokens appeared on other platforms, with wild price swings.

Creator Makes $300K In An Hour!

Users on X were quick to call out the trend, criticizing developers for turning a tragedy into profit.

One user noted how Solana memecoin creators were treating Kirk’s death as “the perfect launchpad,” a move many found deeply unethical.

Incredibly, one token creator reportedly made about 300,000 dollars in fees in just one hour after launching a Charlie Kirk-themed coin.

Beware of Scams and Insider Dumps!

Crypto watchdog Crypto Rug Muncher warned that most of the trending CHARLIE Kirk tokens are likely scams. He noted that the largest token has insiders cashing out hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

GMGN has also flagged that over 700 new wallets have appeared, which often signals bundling and a classic red-flag pattern. 

A Familiar Hype-and-Crash Pattern

This is not the first time tragedy-driven tokens have gone viral.

Earlier this year, “Justice for Iryna” tokens followed the same path, spiking on hype before crashing.

Analysts estimate that developers behind both the Charlie Kirk and Iryna tokens have already raked in nearly 2 million dollars, raising serious ethical concerns about profiting from violence and loss.

Ultimately, these politically charged tokens are short-term speculative plays. They surge on shocking headlines but rarely hold value once the attention fades.

