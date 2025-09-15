Charlie Puth’s Smash Single Reaches A New All-Time Peak

Charlie Puth’s “Attention” climbs to a new high on Billboard’s Global Excl U.S. chart, hitting No. 156 nearly two years after its debut. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Charlie Puth performs onstage at the Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Charlie Puth has been teasing a new album for well over a year now. The singer-songwriter has already released multiple tracks that will likely appear on the project’s tracklist, although not much is known about the full-length. As fans wait to hear more from the Grammy-nominated pop star, one of his more famous tunes reaches a new all-time high on one Billboard chart.

Charlie Puth’s “Attention” Climbs to New Peak

“Attention” climbs on the Billboard Global Excl U.S., leaping from No. 170 to No. 156. That’s a new best showing for the track.

“Attention” reaches its new peak four weeks into its time on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. tally, which details the most-consumed songs around the world, excluding all streams and sales from American listeners. The track debuted in December 2023, and almost two years later, it climbs higher than ever.

Charlie Puth’s Career Hits

Throughout his career, Puth has racked up seven hits on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. “Attention” still ranks as his second-lowest peaking, following “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa. That track, one of Puth’s most familiar cuts, preceded the introduction of Billboard’s global rosters by many years.

Charlie Puth and Jung Kook

Puth has only reached the top 10 once, alongside BTS star Jung Kook. The two took “Left and Right” to No. 2 back in the summer of 2022. “Lose My Breath” with Stray Kids and “Light Switch” also reached the top 40, stalling at Nos. 22 and 24, respectively.

“Attention” Remains One of Charlie Puth’s Signatures

Puth released “Attention” in April 2017 as the lead single from his sophomore album Voicenotes. The cut became a top 10 win on the Hot 100, rising all the way to No. 5. Puth followed it with fellow singles “How Long,” “Done for Me,” “Change,” and “The Way I Am.”

Since he stopped promoting his most recent album, Charlie, Puth has delivered multiple singles. A collaboration with Dan + Shay and Sabrina Carpenter, titled “That’s Not How This Works,” leaned country. Other tracks like “Lipstick,” “Hero,” and “December 25th” may all be featured on the upcoming album, although no news has been shared about the full-length in some time.