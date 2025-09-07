ChatGPT-5 picks 2 millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies to buy in September

The cryptocurrency market remains in a state of consolidation as September unfolds, with investors seeking assets to buy in the current environment.

To help identify long-term opportunities, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT-5, to highlight two assets worth considering.

Sei (SEI)

Sei positions itself as a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain designed to serve as the “speed layer” for decentralized finance.

Its architecture leverages parallel transaction execution and a specialized consensus mechanism, enabling low-latency and high-throughput operations.

According to ChatGPT, this makes Sei particularly suited for decentralized exchanges, order book protocols, and other applications requiring fast execution.

The model noted that Sei’s expanding ecosystem of DeFi applications and strong community engagement have positioned it as a potential “next Solana,” offering speed, scalability, and infrastructure tailored for trading-focused applications.

By press time, SEI was trading at $0.29, up 3.5% in the past 24 hours and about 2% on the weekly timeline.

Ondo Finance (ONDO)

SEI seven-day price chart. Source: CMC

ChatGPT also selected Ondo Finance, which represents the rise of tokenized real-world assets. The project focuses on bridging traditional finance with decentralized platforms by bringing yield-bearing instruments such as U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds onto the blockchain.

Indeed, Ondo has been attempting to hold its price above the $1 level. By press time, the token was trading at $0.90, up nearly 1% in the past 24 hours.

ONDO seven-day price chart. Source: CMC

Notably, by emphasizing regulatory compliance and credibility with institutional players, ChatGPT noted that Ondo has the potential to be the frontrunner in a movement expected to bring trillions of dollars of traditional assets into digital finance.

Featured image via Shutterstock