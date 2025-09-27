ChatGPT-5 picks 2 XRP killers to buy in 2026

XRP continues to rank among the standout cryptocurrencies in the market, now sitting just behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

With several regulatory wins, the asset has moved from a multi-year consolidation below $1 over the past year to targeting new highs around $4.

Despite this momentum, the asset still faces several competitors likely to influence investor interest.

To this end, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT-5, which identified two assets likely to significantly compete with XRP and have the potential to rise by 2026.

Stellar (XLM)

The first is Stellar (XLM), a platform focused on low-cost international transfers and financial inclusion. Stellar has seen renewed momentum recently, with analysts suggesting that growing adoption could drive its value higher.

According to ChatGPT, its integration with remittance services and decentralized finance applications further positions it as a strong contender in the payments space, although its smaller ecosystem and sensitivity to broader crypto market cycles remain potential risks.

Notably, one of the most notable integrations involved Paxos and stablecoin initiatives with a goal to support $3 billion in tokenized assets by year-end, backed by partners like Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree.

In 2025, Stellar saw a surge in adoption, driven by strategic partnerships with MoneyGram, PayPal, and Mastercard, which streamlined cross-border payments and expanded its DeFi ecosystem.

By press time, XLM was trading at $0.36 up over 3% in the last 24 hours.

Algorand (ALGO)

In the second spot is Algorand (ALGO), a layer-one blockchain designed for low-fee transactions and real-world payment applications.

Algorand has emphasized micropayments and institutional use cases, with a roadmap of upgrades scheduled for 2025–2026 that aim to enhance its utility and adoption.

Regarding the price movement, ALGO has mainly traded in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market. By press time, the token was valued at $0.21 gaining over 2.6% in the last 24 hours.

ChaGPT noted that Strategic partnerships and on-chain payment products support its growth potential, though competition from other blockchain networks and adoption hurdles could impact its performance.

At the same time, partnerships have been pivotal to Algorand’s growth. For instance, in June 2025, the Algorand Foundation announced a collaboration with Paycode to expand financial inclusion through secure, offline-first digital payment infrastructure in countries such as Ghana, Zambia, and Mozambique.

