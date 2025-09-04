ChatGPT-5 picks two cryptos to turn $100 into $1,000 by 2026

As the cryptocurrency market navigates another phase of bullishness despite recurring volatility, certain assets are likely to deliver notable profits for investors in the coming months.

With the market flooded with options, selecting the right combination can be challenging. To this end, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence platform, ChatGPT-5, to identify two cryptocurrencies with the potential to turn a modest $100 investment into $1,000 by 2026.

XRP

One contender is XRP. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that rely solely on retail speculation, ChatGPT noted that XRP is already experiencing real-world adoption through partnerships with major players such as Santander. 

At the same time, the removal of its regulatory overhang in the United States has added further momentum, with legal clarity paving the way for a potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

According to the model, an ETF approval would be a watershed moment, opening the door for institutional capital and retirement funds to flow into XRP, significantly expanding its market presence. 

By press time, XRP was trading at $2.83, down 0.8% in the past 24 hours and almost 6% over the past week.

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Solana (SOL)

Another promising asset identified by the AI tool is Solana (SOL). Positioned as a viable alternative to Ethereum (ETH), Solana already supports decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, NFTs, and payments. 

It has also attracted integrations with global companies like Visa, Shopify, and Helium, signaling adoption across both consumer and enterprise sectors.

Additionally, the upcoming Firedancer upgrade is expected to further enhance Solana’s performance by reducing congestion and cementing its position as one of the most scalable networks in the industry. 

Similarly, if regulators approve a Solana ETF, the resulting wave of institutional inflows could push its valuation to new highs, similar to the surges seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At the time of reporting, SOL was trading at $207.39, down 1.8% in the past day and almost 3% over the past week.

SOL seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

While risks remain in the volatile crypto market, ChatGPT-5 suggested that the combination of practical utility and institutional demand could realistically turn a $100 investment into $1,000 within the next year.

