ChatGPT-5 sets date when Ethereum will hit $5,000

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:29
Ethereum (ETH) is within touching distance of a historic milestone. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is trading at $4,607 on August 25, 2025, down as much as 3% on the day but still hovering near yesterday’s peak of $4,948, which marked a new all-time high.

Institutions are increasingly prioritizing Ethereum over Bitcoin, citing its dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scaling through layer-2 networks, ETH exchange-traded funds recorded $3 billion in inflows, outpacing Bitcoin ETFs by a ratio of 17:1 last week.

At the same time, technical indicators reveal both strength and caution. Ethereum’s relative strength index (RSI) has reached 75, suggesting overbought conditions that could trigger short-term pullbacks. 

Analysts also note that unstaking queues and regulatory seizures remain risks worth monitoring. Yet, macro forces are providing fuel for the uptrend. With the Federal Reserve signaling interest rate cuts and the long-awaited Pectra upgrade now live, Ethereum is benefiting from both monetary policy tailwinds and structural network improvements.

ChatGPT-5 predicts when Ethereum price with hit $5,000

To get a clearer outlook, Finbold prompted ChatGPT-5, the latest version of OpenAI’s large language model, to weigh in on when ETH could decisively clear the $5,000 threshold. 

The AI pointed out that ETH has already “tagged $4,948,” leaving the ceiling “paper-thin,” while stressing that this rally is built on “sustained demand and real infrastructure adoption” rather than speculative hype.

However, ChatGPT-5 also cautioned against expecting a straight-line move higher:

ChatGPT-5’s call says Ethereum will clear $5,000 before the end of August 2025. If momentum holds into September, ETH could establish a higher trading base between $5,200 and $5,600, rather than simply spiking above the milestone once.

ChatGPT-5 predicts Ethereum price. Source: Finbold/ChatGPT

For Ethereum investors, that makes the next week pivotal. If ETF demand persists and macro conditions stay supportive, the long-awaited $5,000 breakout may be only days away.

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-sets-date-when-ethereum-will-hit-5000/

