ChatGPT-5 sets date when Shiba Inu (SHIB) will hit $0.005

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may not reach the long-anticipated $0.005 level until the middle of the century, according to projections by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5.

To achieve the target, the meme coin would need to rally over 40,000% from its current price of $0.00001255.

SHIB’s path to $0.005

The AI model suggested SHIB could only hit the milestone between 2045 and 2050, pointing to structural hurdles that limit near-term upside.

Notably, SHIB’s massive circulating supply remains its greatest challenge. With nearly 589 trillion tokens in existence, the coin’s current burn mechanisms are too small to make a meaningful impact.

While billions of SHIB are burned monthly, analysts argue the pace must rise to trillions annually to impact price. Without deeper cuts, valuations would become unrealistic.

The forecast also ties SHIB’s future to ecosystem growth, citing ShibaSwap, Shibarium, and ventures in gaming and the metaverse. These could drive long-term demand, though ChatGPT-5 cautions that global-scale adoption may take decades.

The broader cryptocurrency market is also a decisive factor. Global market capitalization stands at $4 trillion in 2025, but some forecasts see the industry expanding to as much as $30 trillion by 2040. ChatGPT-5 suggested SHIB would need such growth to support the valuations required for $0.005. Capturing even 5% to 10% of that market could place the token’s value in the $1 to 3 trillion range, making the target price more realistic.

Additionally, community strength remains one of SHIB’s core advantages, but ChatGPT-5 warned that hype alone is not enough. While viral attention and celebrity endorsements have historically lifted meme coins, sustaining momentum at higher levels requires fundamentals such as supply burns and adoption.

According to the projection, SHIB is expected to remain relatively subdued over the next decade, trading below $0.0001 through 2035. More meaningful gains could emerge in the mid-2040s, with prices potentially reaching $0.001. Only after significant supply reductions, ecosystem maturity, and broader market expansion does ChatGPT-5 see $0.005 as attainable.

The projection suggests that while Shiba Inu has a chance at the long-awaited milestone, investors should prepare for a decades-long timeline rather than an imminent breakout.

