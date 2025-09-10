ChatGPT-5’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:07
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610+2.37%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.8+4.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09893-1.10%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+2.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016765+2.35%

Cryptocurrencies come in two categories: some dominate the headlines for a while until the hype subsides, and a new meme coin comes to replace them; others, however, present more long-term opportunities.

When asked which three cryptocurrencies it would hold forever, OpenAI’s latest large language model, ChatGPT-5, selected a combination of two market leaders and one less suspected competitor: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA).

Cardano was the most notable pick, with a peer-to-peer review approach and more practical uses, which the artificial intelligence (AI) model highlighted as strong catalysts for long-term survival in the crypto space.

The list is thus largely unchanged from our last query in August, which consisted of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink (LINK) as the “infrastructure bet” indispensable to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which has now been replaced by Cardano.

ChatGPT’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

Bitcoin, “the digital gold”

Currently trading at around $112,300, up 96% over the past year, Bitcoin has long been known as the “digital gold” given the fact that it is the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency. 

Institutional adoption has also grown, with banks, hedge funds, and even governments increasingly relying on it as a hedge against inflation.

ChatGPT also singled out its proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism and over a decade of uninterrupted operation. 

Ethereum, “the smart contract giant” 

Trading at $4,365 at the time of writing, Ethereum stood out to ChatGPT as “the smart contract giant”. Indeed, Ethereum’s blockchain powers decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other DeFi projects, so the asset is more versatile than a mere currency. 

The transition to Ethereum 2.0 and proof-of-stake (PoS) also reduces energy usage and introduces scaling solutions such as sharding, which the AI suggests will make the network more future-proof. 

Cardano, “the research-driven blockchain”

Priced at around $0.88 at press time, Cardano is known for its research-driven approach to blockchain development. 

The cryptocurrency prioritizes security, scalability, and sustainability through peer-reviewed protocol upgrades. Additionally, its PoS consensus, Ouroboros, is built around energy efficiency and is thus more environmentally friendly than some larger blockchains. 

Equally important, Cardano focuses on real-world applications, particularly in developing regions, which enhances decentralization and long-term viability, according to the language learning model (LLM).

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5s-3-forever-cryptocurrencies/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.66+1.59%
Union
U$0.01093-0.27%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004372-1.90%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Partager
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835+1.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02649+1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Partager
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Partager
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly