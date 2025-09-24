The post ChatGPT picks crypto that will outperform in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insights from OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, ChatGPT, suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP are set to play different roles by 2026 as the two assets continue to serve distinct purposes. For investors, the model indicated that heading into the new year, Bitcoin is expected to deliver steady growth, while XRP carries the potential for larger percentage gains. Both assets have had a strong run in 2025, breaking multiple highs. XRP has moved out of its long consolidation phase below $1, while Bitcoin continues to target the $150,000 record high. Bitcoin and XRP fundamentals  Looking ahead to 2026, ChatGPT noted that Bitcoin’s performance is likely to be supported by institutional adoption through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasury allocations.  The post-halving supply squeeze is another factor favoring long-term appreciation. Based on these dynamics, the model projects Bitcoin could trade between $180,000 and $250,000 by 2026. From current levels near $112,000, this represents an upside of roughly 60% to 120%, or approximately two-fold to three-fold. XRP, meanwhile, is entering a new phase following the resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the Securities Exchange Commission, paving the way for broader adoption.  A potential spot XRP ETF could be a game changer, channeling significant institutional inflows into the asset.  Combined with its established role in payments and settlement, these factors create strong conditions for growth. ChatGPT’s base-case scenario estimates XRP could reach $6 to $10 by 2026. From current levels around $2.88, this implies an upside of 110% to 250%, or approximately three-fold to five-fold. Bitcoin and XRP outlook for 2026. Source: ChatGPT The verdict  According to ChatGPT, Bitcoin is likely to remain the more reliable store of value, appealing to conservative investors seeking stability.  XRP, however, may have a stronger chance of outperforming in percentage terms if institutional inflows accelerate, particularly with… The post ChatGPT picks crypto that will outperform in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insights from OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, ChatGPT, suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP are set to play different roles by 2026 as the two assets continue to serve distinct purposes. For investors, the model indicated that heading into the new year, Bitcoin is expected to deliver steady growth, while XRP carries the potential for larger percentage gains. Both assets have had a strong run in 2025, breaking multiple highs. XRP has moved out of its long consolidation phase below $1, while Bitcoin continues to target the $150,000 record high. Bitcoin and XRP fundamentals  Looking ahead to 2026, ChatGPT noted that Bitcoin’s performance is likely to be supported by institutional adoption through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasury allocations.  The post-halving supply squeeze is another factor favoring long-term appreciation. Based on these dynamics, the model projects Bitcoin could trade between $180,000 and $250,000 by 2026. From current levels near $112,000, this represents an upside of roughly 60% to 120%, or approximately two-fold to three-fold. XRP, meanwhile, is entering a new phase following the resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the Securities Exchange Commission, paving the way for broader adoption.  A potential spot XRP ETF could be a game changer, channeling significant institutional inflows into the asset.  Combined with its established role in payments and settlement, these factors create strong conditions for growth. ChatGPT’s base-case scenario estimates XRP could reach $6 to $10 by 2026. From current levels around $2.88, this implies an upside of 110% to 250%, or approximately three-fold to five-fold. Bitcoin and XRP outlook for 2026. Source: ChatGPT The verdict  According to ChatGPT, Bitcoin is likely to remain the more reliable store of value, appealing to conservative investors seeking stability.  XRP, however, may have a stronger chance of outperforming in percentage terms if institutional inflows accelerate, particularly with…

Insights from OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, ChatGPT, suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP are set to play different roles by 2026 as the two assets continue to serve distinct purposes.

For investors, the model indicated that heading into the new year, Bitcoin is expected to deliver steady growth, while XRP carries the potential for larger percentage gains.

Both assets have had a strong run in 2025, breaking multiple highs. XRP has moved out of its long consolidation phase below $1, while Bitcoin continues to target the $150,000 record high.

Bitcoin and XRP fundamentals 

Looking ahead to 2026, ChatGPT noted that Bitcoin’s performance is likely to be supported by institutional adoption through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasury allocations. 

The post-halving supply squeeze is another factor favoring long-term appreciation. Based on these dynamics, the model projects Bitcoin could trade between $180,000 and $250,000 by 2026. From current levels near $112,000, this represents an upside of roughly 60% to 120%, or approximately two-fold to three-fold.

XRP, meanwhile, is entering a new phase following the resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the Securities Exchange Commission, paving the way for broader adoption. 

A potential spot XRP ETF could be a game changer, channeling significant institutional inflows into the asset. 

Combined with its established role in payments and settlement, these factors create strong conditions for growth. ChatGPT’s base-case scenario estimates XRP could reach $6 to $10 by 2026. From current levels around $2.88, this implies an upside of 110% to 250%, or approximately three-fold to five-fold.

Bitcoin and XRP outlook for 2026. Source: ChatGPT

The verdict 

According to ChatGPT, Bitcoin is likely to remain the more reliable store of value, appealing to conservative investors seeking stability. 

XRP, however, may have a stronger chance of outperforming in percentage terms if institutional inflows accelerate, particularly with the approval of a spot ETF that validates the asset for mainstream investors.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-or-bitcoin-chatgpt-picks-crypto-that-will-outperform-in-2026/

