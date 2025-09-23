The post ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Price Amidst Market Crash & Suggests Top Altcoin to Buy Safely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many believe this could mark the exhaustion of the latest rally, while others remain optimistic, seeing it as just a small pullback before Bitcoin continues its bull run. To cut through the noise and approach this objectively, we turn to ChatGPT, which is arguably the most powerful chatbot on the market right now. With access to real-time price movements, both big and small crypto updates across social media and news outlets, as well as proprietary narrative-building skills, ChatGPT is in a strong position to give us a coherent picture of where Bitcoin could be headed next. Read on as we unpack ChatGPT’s Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 and beyond. We’ll also point you toward the best altcoins to buy right now. ChatGPT’s Bold BTC Price Forecast: $500K in the Next Few Months The most noteworthy part of ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis was its mention of the latest Deutsche Bank report, where research analysts linked Bitcoin’s adoption to gold’s past. The analysts noted that Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility dropped to historic all-time lows in August, despite the token hitting new all-time highs. This is a clear indication that we could be ‘witnessing the start of a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility as the crypto’s integration into portfolios is maturing.’ Deutsche Bank’s research analysts further pointed out that both Bitcoin and gold essentially come from the same place. Like Bitcoin today, gold too was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculative demand. Over time, however, gold entered a gradual but effective maturity phase, eventually becoming a standard asset across the world. We could see the same trajectory play out with Bitcoin. So, the falling volatility could actually be a great sign, though those chasing the usual crypto thrills might view it differently. While Bitcoin’s association with gold isn’t new, and the… The post ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Price Amidst Market Crash & Suggests Top Altcoin to Buy Safely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many believe this could mark the exhaustion of the latest rally, while others remain optimistic, seeing it as just a small pullback before Bitcoin continues its bull run. To cut through the noise and approach this objectively, we turn to ChatGPT, which is arguably the most powerful chatbot on the market right now. With access to real-time price movements, both big and small crypto updates across social media and news outlets, as well as proprietary narrative-building skills, ChatGPT is in a strong position to give us a coherent picture of where Bitcoin could be headed next. Read on as we unpack ChatGPT’s Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 and beyond. We’ll also point you toward the best altcoins to buy right now. ChatGPT’s Bold BTC Price Forecast: $500K in the Next Few Months The most noteworthy part of ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis was its mention of the latest Deutsche Bank report, where research analysts linked Bitcoin’s adoption to gold’s past. The analysts noted that Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility dropped to historic all-time lows in August, despite the token hitting new all-time highs. This is a clear indication that we could be ‘witnessing the start of a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility as the crypto’s integration into portfolios is maturing.’ Deutsche Bank’s research analysts further pointed out that both Bitcoin and gold essentially come from the same place. Like Bitcoin today, gold too was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculative demand. Over time, however, gold entered a gradual but effective maturity phase, eventually becoming a standard asset across the world. We could see the same trajectory play out with Bitcoin. So, the falling volatility could actually be a great sign, though those chasing the usual crypto thrills might view it differently. While Bitcoin’s association with gold isn’t new, and the…

ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Price Amidst Market Crash & Suggests Top Altcoin to Buy Safely

2025/09/23 18:20
Many believe this could mark the exhaustion of the latest rally, while others remain optimistic, seeing it as just a small pullback before Bitcoin continues its bull run.

To cut through the noise and approach this objectively, we turn to ChatGPT, which is arguably the most powerful chatbot on the market right now.

With access to real-time price movements, both big and small crypto updates across social media and news outlets, as well as proprietary narrative-building skills, ChatGPT is in a strong position to give us a coherent picture of where Bitcoin could be headed next.

Read on as we unpack ChatGPT’s Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 and beyond. We’ll also point you toward the best altcoins to buy right now.

ChatGPT’s Bold BTC Price Forecast: $500K in the Next Few Months

The most noteworthy part of ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis was its mention of the latest Deutsche Bank report, where research analysts linked Bitcoin’s adoption to gold’s past.

The analysts noted that Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility dropped to historic all-time lows in August, despite the token hitting new all-time highs.

This is a clear indication that we could be ‘witnessing the start of a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility as the crypto’s integration into portfolios is maturing.’

Deutsche Bank’s research analysts further pointed out that both Bitcoin and gold essentially come from the same place. Like Bitcoin today, gold too was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculative demand.

Over time, however, gold entered a gradual but effective maturity phase, eventually becoming a standard asset across the world. We could see the same trajectory play out with Bitcoin.

So, the falling volatility could actually be a great sign, though those chasing the usual crypto thrills might view it differently.

While Bitcoin’s association with gold isn’t new, and the token doesn’t consistently follow gold’s moves, there have been instances where gold has acted as a leading indicator for Bitcoin.

With that in mind, we can be fully on board with the possibility of Bitcoin staging a gold-like pump. As you can see in the image below, gold recently broke out of a rising wedge pattern, and Bitcoin is nearing the breakout of a very similar setup.

Source: Vivek Sen on X

If this plays out the way it did for gold, Bitcoin could be headed toward $500K in the next few years. This isn’t a whimsical target; it’s derived by measuring the width of the rising wedge pattern according to classic technical analysis.

With that in mind, now’s the perfect opportunity to buy low-cap, high-upside altcoins that could deliver big gains alongside Bitcoin, while still being safe enough to help mitigate any major market turbulence along the way.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Telegram-Based Trading Bot for Meme Coin Sniping

If you’re a meme coin trader who believes you’re doing everything right – digging out upcoming 1000x cryptos, setting reminders for when they list, and patiently waiting to pull the trigger – yet still can’t seem to get placed and ride those initial meme coin bumps, maybe it’s not you but the market.

Conventionally, institutional players with sophisticated algorithms and tools have always been able to undercut retail participants and grab all that early liquidity for themselves.

This is why Snorter Token ($SNORT) is arguably one of the best cryptos to buy right now. It powers the Snorter Bot, a retail-friendly Telegram trading bot designed to end the dominance of big-money meme coin traders.

Currently in development, Snorter will let you place buy and sell limit/stop orders well in advance, so you don’t have to scramble for those perfect mouse clicks when a token lists.

Once liquidity kicks in, the bot will instantly execute those orders, essentially working as your own professional trading sidekick, giving you a seat at the big-money table while asking for little to nothing in return.

While the bot itself is free to use, holding its native cryptocurrency, $SNORT, unlocks an entirely new layer of exclusive in-platform benefits:

  • Unlimited daily sniping
  • Access to advanced analytics for better decisions
  • Staking rewards, currently yielding 80%
  • Reduced trading fees of just 0.85% (compared to 1.5% charged to non-holders)

In addition to being ridiculously easy to use – all you need to do is send messages in Telegram chat – Snorter is also incredibly secure.

It comes with safeguards against all on-chain trading threats, like front-running, rug pulls, honeypots, and even complicated sandwich attacks.

Currently in presale, Snorter Token has already pulled in over $4M from early investors, with each token priced at just $0.1051. Here’s how to buy $SNORT.

Even better, according to our $SNORT price prediction, the token could hit $1.07 by the end of this year, giving you an 900% ROI if you get in now.

Visit Snorter Token’s official website to learn more about how it’s restoring parity in the meme coin trading space.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Powering a New User-Friendly & Secure Crypto Wallet

The crypto wallet market is growing at a whopping 26.3% CAGR and is predicted to hit $100B by 2033. This stat alone makes Best Wallet Token ($BEST) a potential 1000x crypto.

$BEST is the firepower behind Best Wallet, a free crypto wallet that combines class-leading security with never-before-seen usability, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced users alike.

For starters, it comes packed with all the essential security features you’d expect from the best crypto wallets.

This includes cutting-edge data encryption, safeguards against common threats like hacks, scams, and phishing sites, as well as excellent 2FA authentication options, including biometric login.

Most importantly, it’s a non-custodial crypto wallet, meaning no one except you gets access to your private keys, ensuring foolproof privacy.

On top of that, Best Wallet stands out thanks to its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section. It’s the only wallet on the market right now that lets you buy the best crypto presales directly within the app.

Not only is this super convenient – since you don’t have to visit external presale websites – but it also adds an extra layer of security, given that all the tokens listed in the app are vetted directly by the internal Best Wallet team.

According to our Best Wallet Token price prediction, the token could hit $0.143946 by the end of 2026, meaning a $100 investment today could turn into $560 in just a little over 12 months.

Even better, buying $BEST also gives you access to a bunch of exclusive Best Wallet benefits, including reduced transaction and gas fees, staking rewards, voting rights on key decisions, and early-bird access to the ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section.

Best Wallet Token is currently in presale, having already raised over $16M. 1 $BEST is available for just $0.025685.

Check out $BEST’s official website to learn more about its utility, roadmap, and tokenomics.

3. BNB ($BNB) –Top Blue-Chip Altcoin to Buy Right Now

While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP have all been struggling to hit new all-time highs over the past month, BNB ($BNB) has absolutely obliterated the charts, rising from $500 to $1,000 in mere weeks and emerging as the top trending crypto among blue-chip altcoins.

The best part? Even at its all-time high, BNB looks far from done. When we asked ChatGPT about BNB’s future potential, it was quick to point us toward the token’s monthly chart.

BNB has only just broken out of a very long consolidation phase that lasted from May 2021 until November 2024. This latest rally is the first of its kind after that breakout.

According to the classic technical analysis playbook, we can measure the width of this consolidation phase and map it onto the breakout level to arrive at a price target of $2,000 – nearly 100% above current levels.

Beyond the strong technicals, the token also enjoys fundamental tailwinds. For example, BNB’s Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric has only just returned to the optimism-anxiety zone.

It’s worth noting that the last time this happened was during the 2020-2021 bull rally, when BNB surged from $50 to over $600. A similar move now could easily send the token to $2,000 – and potentially even beyond.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/chatgpt-bitcoin-price-prediction-top-altcoin-to-buy-safely

BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

The post BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock significantly increased U.S. stock exposure. AI sector driven gains boost S&P 500 to historic highs. Shift may set a precedent for other major asset managers. BlackRock, the largest asset manager, significantly increased U.S. stock and AI sector exposure, adjusting its $185 billion investment portfolios, according to a recent investment outlook report.. This strategic shift signals strong confidence in U.S. market growth, driven by AI and anticipated Federal Reserve moves, influencing significant fund flows into BlackRock’s ETFs. The reallocation increases U.S. stocks by 2% while reducing holdings in international developed markets. BlackRock’s move reflects confidence in the U.S. stock market’s trajectory, driven by robust earnings and the anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. As a result, billions of dollars have flowed into BlackRock’s ETFs following the portfolio adjustment. “Our increased allocation to U.S. stocks, particularly in the AI sector, is a testament to our confidence in the growth potential of these technologies.” — Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock The financial markets have responded favorably to this adjustment. The S&P 500 Index recently reached a historic high this year, supported by AI-driven investment enthusiasm. BlackRock’s decision aligns with widespread market speculation on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, further amplifying investor interest and confidence. AI Surge Propels S&P 500 to Historic Highs At no other time in history has the S&P 500 seen such dramatic gains driven by a single sector as the recent surge spurred by AI investments in 2023. Experts suggest that the strategic increase in U.S. stock exposure by BlackRock may set a precedent for other major asset managers. Historically, shifts of this magnitude have influenced broader market behaviors as others follow suit. Market analysts point to the favorable economic environment and technological advancements that are propelling the AI sector’s momentum. The continued growth of AI technologies is…
Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s Strategic Expansion: Unlocking New Horizons in Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s Strategic Expansion: Unlocking New Horizons in Spain

BitcoinWorld Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s Strategic Expansion: Unlocking New Horizons in Spain The European digital asset landscape is buzzing with exciting developments, and a significant one comes from Germany. Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a leading crypto solutions provider, is making a pivotal move by expanding its operations into the Spanish market. This strategic step marks a new chapter for digital asset accessibility and regulated crypto services in Europe, particularly for the Spanish community looking to engage with the world of cryptocurrencies. Why is Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s Move into Spain Significant? The expansion of Boerse Stuttgart Digital into Spain is more than just opening a new office; it represents a commitment to regulated and secure digital asset services across the continent. With a new office now established in Madrid, Spain becomes the eighth European location for the German firm. This move follows a crucial development earlier this year: the company successfully obtained a license under the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. What does this mean for the market? Enhanced Accessibility: Spanish investors and institutions will gain easier access to a reputable, regulated platform for trading and managing digital assets. Regulatory Clarity: Operating under MiCA provides a strong framework, offering greater security and trust for users. European Integration: It further integrates Spain into the broader European digital asset ecosystem, fostering cross-border innovation. This expansion underscores the growing maturity of the crypto market, especially as established financial players like Boerse Stuttgart Digital commit to compliant and robust infrastructure. What Does the Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expansion Mean for European Crypto? The entry of Boerse Stuttgart Digital into Spain, particularly with its MiCA license, sets a precedent for how crypto services will evolve across the EU. MiCA is designed to create a harmonized regulatory framework for crypto assets, aiming to protect consumers and ensure market integrity. Companies like Boerse Stuttgart Digital, by embracing and operating under such regulations, are paving the way for wider institutional adoption and greater mainstream acceptance of digital assets. Consider the broader implications: Standardization: MiCA helps standardize crypto regulations across member states, reducing fragmentation and making it easier for firms to operate across borders. Investor Confidence: A regulated environment naturally boosts confidence among both retail and institutional investors, encouraging more participation. Innovation with Security: It allows for continued innovation in the digital asset space while ensuring necessary safeguards are in place. This strategic move by a significant German crypto solutions provider highlights the increasing importance of regulatory compliance in the rapidly evolving digital finance sector. How is Boerse Stuttgart Digital Pioneering Digital Asset Solutions? As a prominent German crypto solutions provider, Boerse Stuttgart Digital has been at the forefront of offering secure and regulated access to digital assets. Their services typically encompass trading platforms, custody solutions, and other infrastructure essential for the digital asset economy. Their consistent focus on regulatory adherence and robust technology positions them as a trusted partner in the crypto space. The company’s expansion into Spain reinforces its commitment to: Market Leadership: Strengthening its position as a key player in the European digital asset market. Client-Centric Approach: Bringing their expertise and secure solutions closer to a broader European client base. Future Growth: Tapping into new markets that show strong potential for digital asset adoption. This move is a clear indication that traditional financial entities are not just observing the crypto revolution but actively participating and shaping its future, especially through regulated and secure channels. The presence of Boerse Stuttgart Digital in Spain will undoubtedly contribute to the maturation and professionalization of the local crypto market. In conclusion, the expansion of Boerse Stuttgart Digital into Spain is a remarkable development for the European digital asset market. It signifies a strong commitment to regulated growth, enhanced accessibility, and investor confidence under the MiCA framework. This strategic move is poised to unlock new opportunities for crypto enthusiasts and institutions alike, solidifying Europe’s position as a hub for secure and innovative digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Boerse Stuttgart Digital? Boerse Stuttgart Digital is a German provider of crypto solutions, offering regulated access to digital assets, including trading platforms and custody services. It is part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group, Germany’s second-largest stock exchange. What is MiCA and why is it important for Boerse Stuttgart Digital? MiCA stands for Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, a landmark EU law that creates a harmonized regulatory framework for crypto assets across all member states. Obtaining a MiCA license is crucial for Boerse Stuttgart Digital as it allows them to operate legally and consistently across the EU, enhancing trust and security for their clients. Where else does Boerse Stuttgart Digital operate in Europe? With the new Madrid office, Spain becomes the eighth European location for Boerse Stuttgart Digital. This expansion builds upon their existing presence and strengthens their European footprint. How will this expansion benefit Spanish crypto users? Spanish crypto users will benefit from increased access to a regulated, secure, and reputable platform for trading and investing in digital assets. This move also brings greater regulatory clarity and investor protection to the Spanish market. Does Boerse Stuttgart Digital offer services for both retail and institutional investors? Typically, companies like Boerse Stuttgart Digital cater to both retail and institutional clients, providing tailored solutions for diverse investment needs within the regulated digital asset space. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of digital finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the European crypto market’s institutional adoption. This post Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s Strategic Expansion: Unlocking New Horizons in Spain first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard

Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De totale uitstaande waarde van stablecoins is recentelijk uitgekomen op 283,2 miljard dollar, oftewel een nieuwe all-time high. Tegelijkertijd is ook het aantal actieve unieke zenders, mensen die transacties met stablecoins uitvoeren, gestegen tot 25,2 miljoen per maand, wat ook een nieuw record is. Al 25,2 miljoen actieve gebruikers Dat het aantal maandelijkse zenders nu 25,2 miljoen bedraagt, is een duidelijke indicatie dat stablecoins steeds meer gebruikt worden. Dat blijkt uit de gegevens van Token Terminal. Niet alleen als financiële instrumenten voor de handel, maar ook voor daadwerkelijke transacties. Deze groei suggereert dat stablecoins terrein winnen onder mensen die ze gebruiken om geld te versturen, te ontvangen, te sparen of transfers in digitale contexten uit te voeren. De stijging in gebruikers wijst op een bredere acceptatie. Stablecoins worden niet langer gezien als niche-product binnen de wereld van crypto of decentralized finance (DeFi), maar als functioneel alternatief binnen de bredere financiële infrastructuren. De vraag is hoe deze groei zich verdeelt over verschillende regio’s. Landen met beperkte toegang tot dienstverleningen van traditionele banken zullen waarschijnlijk erg veel bijdragen aan deze cijfers. Ook speelt mee dat stablecoins steeds toegankelijker worden via apps, exchanges en betalingsservices, wat de drempel verder verlaagt. USDT en USDC domineren de markt Binnen de stablecoin-markt blijven Tether (USDT) en USD Coin (USDC) dominant. Hun marktaandeel is erg groot. Samen vertegenwoordigen deze twee munten het merendeel van de totale marktkapitalisatie van stablecoins. Hun gezamenlijke aandeel in de markt wordt namelijk geschat op zo’n 80 tot 90 procent. USDT behoudt meestal de eerste plaats qua totaal aantal tokens, met USDC op de tweede plek. Toch is USDC in sommige gebruiksstatistieken leidend, vooral op on-chain transacties. Dat geeft aan dat het steeds meer gebruikt wordt voor echte applicaties, betalingen of diensten. De verschillen tussen USDT en USDC gaan ook over transparantie, regulering en dekkingen. USDC wordt vaak geprezen vanwege relatief striktere regulatoire compliance en openheid over reserves. USDT heeft daarentegen een grotere mondiale verspreiding, meer liquiditeit in vele beurzen en wordt vaker gebruikt als middel in DeFi en handel. Groeiende rol voor stablecoins in betalingsverkeer Stablecoins spelen een steeds grotere rol in het betalingsverkeer, zowel internationaal als binnen de landsgrenzen. In gevallen waar traditionele banken traag of duur zijn, bieden stablecoins een alternatief dat sneller en goedkoper is. Vooral grensoverschrijdende transfers profiteren hiervan. In plaats van via correspondentbanken of omslachtige wisselkoersstappen, kan men stablecoins gebruiken om geld direct of met minder tussenpersonen over te dragen. Ook voor commerciële transacties wordt het gebruik groter. Bedrijven gebruiken stablecoins om betalingen te doen aan leveranciers of freelancers, vooral in regio’s waar de lokale valuta instabiel is of waar toegang tot het internationale financiële systeem beperkt is. Dat maakt stablecoins aantrekkelijk als middel om bijvoorbeeld loon of vergoedingen over de grens te versturen. Daarnaast zijn stablecoins van belang voor DeFi-activiteiten, gedecentraliseerde exchanges, rendement genererende toepassingen en smart contract-gebaseerde diensten. Al deze toepassingen dragen bij aan de “betalingsrol” van stablecoins. Dis niet alleen als statisch digitaal geld, maar als actief onderdeel van een nieuwe betalingsinfrastructuur. Implicaties & risico’s voor deze ontwikkelingen Dat de voorraad een record haalt en dat er meer actieve gebruikers zijn, is op zichzelf al opmerkelijk. Maar deze ontwikkeling brengt ook uitdagingen en risico’s met zich mee. Regulering is een belangrijk thema. Autoriteiten zijn bezig met wetgeving en toezicht om zeker te stellen dat stablecoins veilig zijn, dat reserves correct zijn, dat transparantie bestaat en dat misbruik zoals witwassen of fraude wordt tegengegaan. Dan is er ook het risico van “dollarization” in landen met zwakkere valuta. Wanneer mensen stablecoins gebruiken als opslag van waarde of transactiemiddel in plaats van de lokale valuta, kan dat gevolgen hebben voor monetair beleid, inflatiecontrole en de rol van centrale banken. Ten slotte speelt er een technologische en infrastructurele uitdaging. Snelheid, toegankelijkheid, interoperabiliteit tussen blockchains, gebruiksvriendelijkheid van wallets en koppelingen met traditionele financiële systemen. Zonder goede infrastructuur blijft het lastig voor stablecoins om massaal gebruikt te worden voor dagelijkse betalingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
