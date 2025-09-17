ChatGPT, the turning point in usage: 1.5 million chats reveal habits and priorities

openai chatgpt

An unprecedented study published by OpenAI shows how users employ ChatGPT in their daily routine. The analysis of 1.5 million consumer chats, collected between May 2024 and June 2025, reveals that 73% of interactions occur for personal purposes – a significant increase compared to the previous approach, where about 50% of cases were not work-related. Three prevalent areas emerge: practical guidance (28.3%), writing support (28.1%), and information seeking (21.3%). 

In parallel, the data outline a younger audience and, compared to previous periods, a reversal of the gender gap: over 50% of users are in the 18–25 age range and 52% of profiles, identified through names, are female. In this context, the spread of AI is expanding and changing composition. The working paper describing the dataset was released by OpenAI and was presented at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

According to the data collected from the study and the checks by the Editorial Team, the three main categories are also robust on regional subsamples. Industry analysts note that the increase in personal uses is consistent with similar trends identified in independent research conducted in 2024–2025, confirming a transition towards conversational services for daily support.

Key Numbers

  • Sample: 1.5 million consumer conversations authorized for research use.
  • Period: May 2024 – June 2025.
  • Privacy: analysis conducted on opt-in accounts, with pseudonymized conversations automatically classified by artificial intelligence models.
  • Gender (proxy on names): 52% of users are identified as female, a significant shift from the male dominance observed in 2022–2023.
  • Age: over 50% of users fall within the 18–25 age range.
  • Non-work usage: 73% of conversations pertain to personal uses, compared to about 50% in previous periods.
  • Top categories: practical guide 28.3%; writing support 28.1%; information search 21.3%.
  • Personal relationships and reflections: 1.9% of conversations.

Implications and Impact

The data suggests an expansion of the audience and use cases: conversational AI is not confined to technical niches but becomes a cross-functional support for daily activities, study, and micro-decisions. Its adoption is markedly growing even in middle-low income countries, where users with a high level of education rely on ChatGPT to solve practical tasks. It should be noted that, at this stage, AI is competing with traditional search engines, offering brief, targeted, and immediately applicable answers.

What users are looking for (with percentages)

Practical Guide — 28.3%

The requests range from basic health, wellness, and recipes, to home organization and travel advice. Users prefer concise responses, structured step-by-step and immediately applicable, indicating that the chatbot is used for planning, comparing options, and avoiding mistakes. That said, there is also a strong demand for ready-to-use operational schemes.

Writing Support — 28.1%

In this field, the requests include editing, summaries, translations, and professional copy. ChatGPT acts as a productivity co-pilot, helping to refine texts, modulate tones, and speed up deliveries. Indeed, the perceived value lies in the speed with which it offers ready or easily adaptable versions.

Information Research — 21.3%

Interactions include requests for data, facts, updates on events, and information about people and products. The dialogic format reduces the “search cost” compared to traditional engines, allowing for contextualized and targeted responses. Yet, the ability to iterate with subsequent questions remains central.

Learning and tutoring — on the rise

Younger users, particularly in the 18–25 age range, require step-by-step explanations, quizzes, and personalized study plans. ChatGPT is perceived as a patient and helpful tutor, capable of filling gaps and clarifying complex concepts. In this context, the intense dialogue facilitates understanding.

Health and Wellness — part of the practical guide

The demands in this field mainly concern lifestyle advice and self-management, always accompanied by a clear disclaimer and the invitation to consult professionals for clinical matters. The approach, therefore, remains cautious.

Personal relationships and reflections — 1.9%

A small but stable segment involves conversations about emotions, relationships, and personal choices, managed through safety boundaries and with a non-judgmental tone. However, the share remains limited compared to more practical uses.

Typical Examples (anonymized)

User: “Prepare a weekly meal plan that is economical and balanced with 4 basic recipes.”

Assistant: list of dishes, shopping list, portion guidelines, and variations for intolerances.

User: “Make this email more professional and shorten the content by 30%.”

Assistant: concise version, formal tone, optimized subject, and clear bullet points.

Where it grows the most

The penetration of ChatGPT is significantly increasing in emerging markets, where users with tertiary education and greater access to digital technologies prevail, marking an effect of democratizing access to information. That said, the infrastructure gap remains a contextual factor.

Limits and caveats

  • Representativeness: the selection of opt-in users may not reflect the entire user base.
  • Automatic classification: algorithms can confuse multiple intentions or implicit contexts, introducing errors.
  • Proxy measures: identifying gender through names can introduce biases related to cultural specificities.
  • Product evolution: the introduction of new features can quickly change usage behaviors.
