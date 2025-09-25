Check Out the Best Meme Coins as Whales Buy 62B $SHIB in the Dip

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) may be down right now, but it’s definitely not out, as heavyweight traders rush in to buy the dip. The recent 62B $SHIB movement has helped push the coin’s price up, which had dropped sharply in the past few days.

Currently listed among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, $SHIB is hinting at a potential comeback. We’ll soon find out if these recent whale purchases could be the trigger.

Whales Breathe Life Into the Struggling $SHIB

On the other hand, other meme coins are already pumping. While not yet out in exchanges, the token presales of breakout coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) show some real early potential.

According to Nansen data, whales have been snapping up $SHIB tokens over the past several days. Based on our estimates, these large holders have bought 62B $SHIB, equivalent to around $745K during this period.

One of the world’s best meme coins, $SHIB, has been on a steep downtrend since this weekend, bringing the price below $0.000012. But the whale buys have pumped some life into $SHIB and pushed it near the $0.0119 in today’s trading.

It remains to be seen how this recent wave of purchases helps support the token’s price.

Even as $SHIB continues to slide, the recent slew of whale buys is proof of the enduring attractiveness of one of the market’s all-time favorite meme coins.

This bodes well for up-and-coming projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which aim to attract a new wave of meme coin investors.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-whales-buy-62b-shib