Childe Dundão’s MVP Performance Ends Angola’s 12 Year Drought At 2025 FIBA AfroBasket

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:08
MemeCore
M$0.43659-7.21%
Threshold
T$0.01644+2.94%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0371+8.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10187+5.11%

Childe Dundao Of Angola Led The Host Nation To Its 12th FIBA AfroBasket And Won MVP Honours

Supplied/ FIBA Africa

Ask anyone what defines a great basketball player, and the answer is almost always height. In a sport built on size and reach, it’s usually the towering figures who dominate the headlines. Yet at the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket, the most commanding presence on the court stood just 167cm tall.

Childe Dundão, Angola’s fearless point guard, didn’t just survive against Africa’s giants; he thrived. Guiding Angola to a record 12th AfroBasket crown and earning MVP honours, Dundao proved that greatness isn’t measured in inches but in skill, resilience, and heart.

For Angola, this triumph carried even deeper meaning. It ended a 12-year title drought, restored pride to a basketball nation steeped in history, and marked the return of a team that once set the standard for the continent.

Rising to the Moment

Angola reclaims continental throne, captures record 12th FIBA AfroBasket title at home

Supplied/FIBA Africa

In the dominant 70-43 win against Mali, Dundão recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, setting the tempo for Angola’s championship run. From the opening whistle to the final buzzer, he played with a composure and fire that matched the roaring crowd inside the Pavilhão Multiusos do Kilamba.

“I’m very happy because we fought for this,” Dundão shared with Forbes.com after the game. “The game was hard, but we did great. This is a moment to remember for the rest of your life.”

The crowd, draped in red and black, knew they were witnessing more than a title win. They were watching a player once doubted for his size rise above every expectation to carry a nation’s pride.

A Generation Fulfilled

(24) Bruno Fernando in front of (22) Silvio De Sousa during the singing of the national anthem

Supplied/FIBA Africa

Dundão is not just a leader of Angola’s present but also a product of its long basketball tradition. “This is a good generation because we won the last championship when we were young,” he explained. “The generation is here, so we won today.”

His words ring true. This Angolan core has been growing together for nearly a decade, first shining on the continental stage at the 2016 FIBA U16 AfroBasket in Rwanda. That team, which captured gold, featured not only Dundão but also Silvio Sousa, Bruno Fernando, and Mílton Valente, players who now stand alongside him as central figures in the senior national team.

The continuity of that class has been vital. They have built chemistry, endured battles, and carried the lessons of youth championships into the senior stage. From teenage prospects to seasoned competitors, they’ve grown into a unit capable of restoring Angola to the summit of African basketball.

Bruno Fernando, was recognized as one of the AfroBasket’s best five

Supplied/FIBA Africa

Bruno Fernando’s journey is a prime example. From the U16s in 2016 to becoming Angola’s first active NBA player, he has become one of the country’s most recognisable basketball exports. In Luanda, he reinforced his value to the national team, earning the Center of the Tournament honour while powering Angola in the paint. Together with Dundão’s MVP, their dual recognition spoke volumes about the depth and maturity of this generation.

He also highlighted the semifinal against Cameroon, where he put up 30 points, as Angola’s toughest challenge, one that tested their grit. “The game yesterday was very hard. We decided the game in the last moment, so it was Cameroon,” Dundão said.

The Weight of an MVP

Childe Dundão Was Awarded The Tissot MVP and Recognised As The Best Point Guard Of The Tournament

Supplied/FIBA Africa

For Dundão, being named AfroBasket MVP was both humbling and affirming. “I was the MVP. I helped my team win. I don’t have words to describe this moment,” he said, visibly emotional after the final.

The award was more than a personal accolade; it was a statement. The smallest player in the tournament became its biggest star. His relentless defense, his fearless drives into the paint, and his leadership in crunch moments proved that height is only one way to stand tall.

When asked what he would say to young players who face doubt, Dundão’s message was simple but powerful:

“Always believe. Don’t let the people put you down. Because everybody can make it.”

It’s a mantra that has guided his own career. In a game where size is often treated as destiny, Dundão has written his own script, one of perseverance, belief, and defiance of the odds.

A Title for the Nation

A TopShot View Of The Kilamba Arena During The 2025 AfroBasket Finals

Supplied/FIBA AfroBasket

For Angola, the victory was about reclaiming their status as kings of African basketball. Twelve years had passed since their last AfroBasket title. This championship was not just a win; it was redemption, affirmation, and renewal.

“This title means a lot,” Dundão said. “First, to my career, and second, to the Angolan fans who supported me a lot during this long journey. We fought because we were at home with the fans who supported us. I’m very happy.”

The scenes in Luanda reflected that sentiment: thousands celebrating, singing, and chanting the name of their new hero. Dundão stood on their shoulders, the man in the arena who had given them a moment to cherish.

Looking Ahead

The 31st FIBA AfroBasket Champions, Angola

Supplied/FIBA Africa

For Dundão, the MVP honour could be more than a crowning moment; it could be a doorway. Clubs outside Angola will have taken note of his leadership and impact, and his name will surely enter more conversations in global basketball circles.

However, perhaps his biggest influence will not be in the transfer market, but in the imagination of young athletes across Angola and Africa. At 167cm, Dundão is a symbol that basketball is not just for the giants. He is proof that determination, skill, and heart can carry a player and a nation to the very top.

Bruno Fernando represents another path. From the same 2016 U16 gold-winning side to becoming Angola’s first active NBA player, his success shows that Angolan talent can thrive on the world stage.

Together, Dundão and Fernando embody two faces of Angola’s basketball future, one who has carried his country to glory on home soil against every odd, and another who has blazed a trail to the highest level of the sport. Their stories converge here, in a championship that belongs not only to them, but to an entire generation that came of age together.

Standing Tall

Childe Dundão rises for a shot over two Mali players

Supplied/FIBA Africa

In basketball, legends are often defined by size, by how high they can jump, or how far they can reach. Childe Dundão’s legend will be defined differently.

At 167cm, he is proof that determination can overcome doubt, that heart can outshine height, and that sometimes, the smallest player on the floor can carry the weight of a nation.

And alongside him, Bruno Fernando stands as proof that Angola can nurture talent from its grassroots all the way to the NBA, without losing its roots in the national team.

The man in the arena may not have been the tallest, but at AfroBasket 2025, Childe Dundão stood tallest of all, leading Angola to end a 12-year wait and return to its rightful throne as champions of Africa.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sindiswamabunda/2025/08/26/childe-dundos-mvp-performance-ends-angolas-12-year-drought-at-2025-fiba-afrobasket/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.505+3.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01337+5.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017602-10.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Partager
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,154.57+0.17%
Major
MAJOR$0.16191+4.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.64+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Partager
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01337+5.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.82%
Wink
LIKE$0.012604+3.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk