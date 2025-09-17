Chiliz Jumps 3.8% to $0.042 After Securing EU MiCA License

Blockchain sports platform Chiliz has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, enabling regulated crypto services across all 27 member states.
The license, granted to subsidiary Socios Europe Services, allows custody, exchange, issuance, and transfer of digital assets. The move aims to enhance investor protection and transparency for European fans using its fan-token ecosystem.
Chiliz Secures First MiCA License in SportFi
Chiliz stated that its Malta-based subsidiary, Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), received regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the EU’s MiCA regime. The approval allows Chiliz to provide regulated crypto-asset services across the European Union.
The MiCA license covers four activities: custody and management of digital assets, exchange between crypto assets and fiat currency, issuance and placement of tokens, and transfer of crypto assets for customers. Starting October 1, crypto services on the Socios.com platform will shift to SES. Users can access standardized complaint procedures and updated legal documents through a dedicated Legal Hub.
The license provides access to a potential market of over 400 million people across Europe. SES will operate under comprehensive oversight, a requirement for firms offering digital asset services under MiCA.
Chiliz has also issued a MiCA-compliant white paper for its native CHZ token, following European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines. Additional white papers for individual fan tokens are registered with the Malta Financial Services Authority. These documents detail the structure and risks of each token, providing greater clarity for investors and partners.
Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation is part of the EU’s effort to create unified standards for digital assets. Companies operating across member states must comply with MiCA to provide custody, trading, or issuance services.
CHZ Gains 3.8%
Over the past 24 hours, CHZ climbed steadily from around $0.0406 to $0.0420, marking a 3.8% daily gain. The token briefly dipped early in the session but recovered quickly, maintaining upward momentum through the Asian and European trading hours.
Trading volume declined by more than 30% during the same period, suggesting the price increase was driven more by consistent buying pressure than speculative surges.
Source: https://beincrypto.com/chiliz-jumps-3-8-to-0-042-after-securing-eu-mica-license/