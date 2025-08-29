Chiliz Secures MiCA Pre-Authorization in Malta, Paving Way for EU-Wide Crypto Services

Key Takeaways:

Socios Europe Services Limited, part of the Chiliz Group, has received MiCA pre-authorization from Malta’s financial regulator.

The move positions Chiliz to become a fully licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider under the EU’s new framework.

Once fully authorized, Chiliz will be able to “passport” regulated crypto services across all EU member states.

Chiliz, the blockchain company behind the fan engagement platform Socios.com, has announced that its Maltese subsidiary, Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), has obtained MiCA pre-authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This approval marks a significant step toward full licensing under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which officially came into force in 2024.

MiCA Pre-Authorization: A Critical Milestone

SES pre-authorization confirms the ability of the company to become a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) after the last regulatory procedures. Full authorization is expected in the coming months, after which Chiliz will be able to extend its regulated services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

According to the company, services that will fall under the MiCA license include:

Custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Exchange of crypto-assets for fiat funds.

Placement of crypto-assets.

Transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

These will be clearly separated from non-MiCA services such as fan voting, loyalty rewards, and third-party app integrations-ensuring regulatory clarity and consumer protection.

Shifting Operations to Malta

As a part of the transition, the activities of Socios.com that are currently offered by its Baltic subsidiary will be transferred to the Maltese organization SES. This reorganization will enable the company to work under a single regulatory center in Malta to take advantage of the EU passporting regime to spread easily into the zone.

Chiliz already has licenses and registrations in a number of jurisdictions, such as Spain, Italy, and Lithuania, and has been under Malta Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) act. The company said this proactive compliance record demonstrates its readiness for MiCA and positions it for a smooth shift to the new EU-wide regime.

A Step Toward Regulatory Clarity in Europe

Chiliz CEO and founder Alex Dreyfus hailed the development as a breakthrough for both the company and the broader European crypto ecosystem:

“MiCA brings the regulatory clarity and consumer protections that will accelerate mainstream adoption across Europe. Our community deserves the highest standards of security and transparency,” Dreyfus said.

The MiCA framework, initially adopted in 2023, and implemented gradually since the middle of 2024 is the first general crypto law in the EU. It harmonized regulations on crypto-asset issuers and the service providers to safeguard consumers and enhance new innovation.

Why This Matters for Crypto Adoption

The relocation highlights the way bigger participants such as Chiliz are making plans to enter into a controlled future of crypto in which regulation is no longer something to think about, but to embrace in order to grow. Obtaining pre-authorization today is sending a positive message to investors, regulators and fans that Chiliz is prepared to operate within the strongest digital asset regulations in Europe.

Industry observers say MiCA could serve as a blueprint for global regulation, providing the consistency and consumer protection lacking in fragmented markets like the United States. In the case of companies such as Chiliz that are in the crypto-sports and entertainment crossover, full compliance may be a key factor in increasing adoption.

What Comes Next

The official launch of MiCA-regulated services under the SES is going to be initiated by the final license by the MFSA. At that moment, Chiliz will have the opportunity to offer regulated crypto products to millions of European users, and fan engagement instruments will remain outside the scope of MiCA.

Further details on the license scope, service coverage, and customer protections will be published once full authorization is granted.