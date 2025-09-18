China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

2025/09/18
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market.

Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases

Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip.

Image: Nvidia

An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models.

This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China.

China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence

The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies.

Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips.

But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.”

What It Means for the Future

With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces a shrinking presence in one of the world’s largest AI markets.

At the time of writing, no official comments had been released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, Alibaba, ByteDance, or Nvidia.

Earlier, Nvidia had introduced Jetson Thor, a next-generation computer designed for advanced robotics—another sign of the company’s search for new growth avenues outside the Chinese market.

