China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoin to Boost Global Usage

China considers introducing a yuan-backed stablecoin in Hong Kong, as tech giants propose new developments amid regulatory shifts.

This could transform international currency dynamics, integrated with Hong Kong’s forthcoming Stablecoin Ordinance, impacting cross-border payments and currency flows.

China’s Stablecoin Strategy Targets Global Financial Integration

China considers a yuan-backed stablecoin proposal. Tech companies like JD.com have actively approached the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) with suggestions for a stablecoin linked to the offshore yuan, indicating significant corporate interest in understanding stablecoins and their regulatory framework.

Such a stablecoin proposition marks a potential shift in China’s currency policy. Hong Kong emerges as a pivotal hub for testing and regulation under the planned Stablecoin Ordinance set to take hold by August 1, 2025. This regulatory framework could influence the broader financial ecosystem by setting new operational standards.

Hong Kong’s Regulatory Role and Market Dynamics

Did you know? Hong Kong’s role as a regulatory sandbox has historically enabled the testing of numerous financial products, aligning with 2025’s rigorous framework for stablecoins.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,774.44, with a market cap of $2.27 trillion and a dominance of 59.10%. Recent performance shows a 1.46% decline over 24 hours and a 5.56% drop over the week. Trading volume reached $72.28 billion, per CoinMarketCap as of August 20, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:35 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes the potential economic ramifications of a yuan-backed stablecoin, noting the dynamics it introduces to cross-border financial interactions. Regulatory adjustments and a robust technological architecture could further facilitate this integration into global trade systems.