China Eyes RMB Stablecoins to Boost Belt and Road Payments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:50
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04516+21.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169+1.65%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21382+2.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016701-3.28%
Chainlink
LINK$22.4-0.17%
Boost
BOOST$0.06857+585.70%
  • Chinese firms may adopt RMB stablecoins to manage Belt and Road currency risks.
  • Digital RMB could unify enterprise stablecoins and boost international trade adoption.
  • Hong Kong’s stablecoin law positions it as a hub for RMB digital asset expansion.

Chinese enterprises involved in Belt and Road investments may soon adopt RMB-denominated stablecoins to reduce exposure to volatile local currencies, a move that could accelerate the internationalization of the digital RMB. Recent remarks from Liu Jing, chief economist for Greater China at HSBC Global Investment Research, indicate that the convergence of enterprise stablecoin issuance, the digital RMB, and Hong Kong’s new stablecoin framework could reshape cross-border financial flows.

Liu noted that companies investing in emerging market countries often face sudden shifts in local currencies. Without practical hedging tools, these fluctuations raise operational and financial risks. To address this, several large state-owned enterprises have signaled interest in issuing RMB-based stablecoins as payment instruments for overseas projects.

Such stablecoins would allow Chinese firms to manage currency volatility and streamline transactions across jurisdictions. However, multiple RMB stablecoins from different issuers may create fragmentation. According to Liu, this fragmentation could require a central, trusted platform to link them, where the digital RMB could play a critical intermediary role.

Related: China Takes Steps to “Cool Frenzy” Around Stablecoin Market: Report

Digital RMB Positioned as a Connector

The People’s Bank of China has already moved toward expanding the digital RMB’s global use. Governor Pan Gongsheng mentioned the establishment of an international operations center for the currency at the June Lujiazui Forum. Liu suggested that such an initiative demonstrates regulators’ readiness to broaden the digital RMB’s application beyond domestic boundaries.

By acting as a universally recognized connector between enterprise-issued stablecoins, the digital RMB could provide settlement certainty and standardization, strengthening its adoption in international trade, particularly along Belt and Road routes.

Hong Kong’s Role as a Launchpad

Hong Kong is expected to play a central role in this process. The city has passed a stablecoin ordinance, providing a regulatory framework for the development of digital payment tokens. While the first issuances may involve Hong Kong dollar-denominated stablecoins, the same structure could support RMB stablecoins.

Hong Kong already serves as the largest global RMB hub and maintains a currency swap agreement with the People’s Bank of China. Liu emphasized that these foundations give Hong Kong a bridgehead position for testing and expanding RMB-linked digital assets.

Related: China’s Tech Giants Want a Yuan-Backed Stablecoin; Now, Its Regulators Are Listening

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/chinese-firms-eye-rmb-stablecoins-for-projects-boosting-the-use-of-digital-rmb/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/07/09 11:56
Partager
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204.46+0.74%
BULLS
BULLS$522.19+0.51%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,379.98+1.03%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01431+2.14%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now