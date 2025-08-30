China Financial Leasing Group disclosed that it has invested in BlackRock and Hong Kong-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on August 30 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Financial Leasing Group, a Hong Kong-listed company, released its interim results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed that the continued weakness of the US dollar triggered the strengthening of Bitcoin. The company has begun to pay attention to the cryptocurrency market and has begun investing in the cryptocurrency industry, especially related exchange-traded funds that hold physical cryptocurrencies rather than synthetic products. Its current major investments include: China Southern Holdings Hong Kong Dollar Money Market ETF, BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Hua Xia Bitcoin ETF, and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF.