China Financial Leasing Group disclosed that it has invested in BlackRock and Hong Kong-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Par : PANews
2025/08/30 22:48
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005045+0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.1545+0.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0889+26.27%

PANews reported on August 30 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Financial Leasing Group, a Hong Kong-listed company, released its interim results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed that the continued weakness of the US dollar triggered the strengthening of Bitcoin. The company has begun to pay attention to the cryptocurrency market and has begun investing in the cryptocurrency industry, especially related exchange-traded funds that hold physical cryptocurrencies rather than synthetic products. Its current major investments include: China Southern Holdings Hong Kong Dollar Money Market ETF, BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Hua Xia Bitcoin ETF, and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064-15.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000168+6.32%
Particl
PART$0.1868+0.05%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+9.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1439-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot