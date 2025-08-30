China Financial Leasing Group Invests in Physical Crypto ETFs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:22
Bitcoin
BTC$108,743.25+0.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.016984-14.53%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005045+1.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.06933-1.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.1225+1.15%
Key Points:
  • China Financial Leasing Group pivots to crypto with physical ETFs.
  • No direct statement from leadership on this strategic move.
  • CZ’s influence noted, but officially unaddressed at this time.

China Financial Leasing Group has disclosed a strategic shift towards cryptocurrency investments, particularly in physical asset-backed ETFs, due to a weakening US dollar and strengthening Bitcoin.

This marks a significant move for Hong Kong-listed firms, aligning with trends in regulatory-compliant crypto investments, while potentially affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF markets.

Strategic Shift to Physical Crypto ETFs Revealed

China Financial Leasing Group announced its interim results for June 2025, revealing a strategic pivot to cryptocurrency investments through ETFs. The company selected physical-asset-backed funds like the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF.

The decision stems from the US dollar’s current situation, emphasizing the strengthening of Bitcoin. Investments in physical ETFs align with company interests by ensuring easier monitoring and better stakeholder alignment.

No official remarks have been made by Changpeng Zhao, despite his financial interest in the company. The market has received minimal discourse on this pivot. The emphasis remains on strategic asset diversification and the Bitcoin potential rise to $150K.

Bitcoin Leads as First-Mover Among Hong Kong Firms

Did you know? China Financial Leasing Group is among the first Hong Kong-listed companies to disclose a significant treasury allocation to crypto ETFs.

As of August 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $108,581.70, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $63.84 billion, marking a 10.22% decrease. Over the past three months, Bitcoin’s price rose by 3.81%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that while Bitcoin’s price oscillations are evident, its market dominance remains robust. This aligns with a growing trend among financial institutions to integrate cryptocurrencies into their portfolio structures. Moving toward regulated, physical ETFs reflects a protective stance in volatile times and resonates with Norwegian fund Bitcoin Q2 increase trends.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/china-financial-leasing-crypto-etfs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064-15.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000168+6.32%
Particl
PART$0.1868+0.05%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+9.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1439-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot