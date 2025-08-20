China quietly prepares yuan stablecoins as 99% of supply minted in dollars

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:53
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0946-0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008+0.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294+0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24728-1.56%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.32%

China is evaluating yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, with the State Council set to review a roadmap on currency internationalization and stablecoin usage later this month, per Reuters.

The plan would assign regulatory responsibilities, outline risk controls, and task the People’s Bank of China with implementation, and pilot activity is expected in Hong Kong and Shanghai, as Reuters reported.

The move would depart from China’s 2021 prohibition on crypto trading and mining. It fits a broader objective to expand the yuan’s role in cross-border payments as dollar stablecoins dominate crypto settlement rails. Dollar-pegged tokens account for more than 99% of global stablecoin supply, according to Reuters.

The roadmap is expected to be paired with messaging from senior leadership on boundaries for commercial use, with further discussion of yuan use in trade scheduled around the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, per China’s official schedule.

Policymakers face a practical constraint: China’s capital controls, which shape how any yuan-referenced token could circulate offshore rather than onshore. The yuan’s global payment share was 2.88% in June, down from highs seen in late 2023, according to SWIFT’s July RMB Tracker.

A stablecoin that preserves convertibility and compliance could support invoicing and settlement in regional trade corridors, while design choices around custody, redemption, and reserve composition would drive market uptake and regulatory comfort.

Hong Kong is positioned as a primary venue for structured experimentation. The city’s licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers takes effect Aug. 1, with final guidelines on supervision, AML, and application procedures published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Corporate interest has emerged, including a plan by Ant International to apply for a Hong Kong issuer license once applications open, per Reuters. These steps create a path for yuan-pegged instruments in an offshore setting that interfaces with mainland payment infrastructure only through controlled channels.

Market sizing frames the opportunity and the limits. The stablecoin market stood near the mid-$200 billion range in recent months, with growth tied to trading, collateral, and settlement use. Forecasts vary.

A widely cited $2 trillion projection by 2028 has met pushback, with J.P. Morgan cutting its estimate to $500 billion and noting that payments account for a small share of demand. For a yuan-referenced token to scale, issuance architecture would need to address transparency, redemption at par, reserve quality, and interaction with existing e-CNY pilots, while remaining consistent with China’s balance-of-payments management.

Operational design matters more than labels. An offshore yuan stablecoin could be structured with ring-fenced reserves and clear redemption rules, then used for cross-border trade settlement, treasury, and market-making.

Onshore convertibility would remain governed by quota systems and banking controls. Market participants will parse how responsibilities are divided among the PBOC, securities and banking regulators, and local authorities in Hong Kong and Shanghai..

The policy sequence is straightforward. Hong Kong’s ordinance comes into force, issuers prepare applications, mainland authorities set parameters for permitted uses and supervision, and cross-border pilots are coordinated around trade flows and financial centers. The State Council review later in August sets the next steps.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/china-quietly-prepares-yuan-stablecoins-as-99-of-supply-minted-in-dollars/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights