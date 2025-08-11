China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly developing the world's first rare earth-denominated RMB stablecoin." In response to this fabricated information, which seriously misleads the public and disrupts financial order, China Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") solemnly declares the following: 1. The Company has never engaged in any form of cooperation, consultation, or planning with any relevant institution or entity regarding the so-called "rare earth-denominated RMB stablecoin." This information is maliciously fabricated by criminals. The public and investors are advised not to believe or spread it. 2. The Company reminds all sectors of society and investors to be vigilant against illegal financial activities, to be mindful of risks, and to be cautious of financial losses. 3. The Company has reported this to the relevant authorities and solemnly demands that the relevant entities immediately cease any infringement, fraud, and other illegal activities. We reserve the right to pursue legal action against any acts that damage the Company's image and interests. 4. For any major external cooperation matters, please refer to the Company's official channels for disclosure.