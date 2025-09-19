China skips U.S. soybeans to start season, reviving trade war tactic

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:46
Threshold
T$0,01689-%1,17
Union
U$0,013797-%14,42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,533-%1,48
Moonveil
MORE$0,08775+%2,20
SuperRare
RARE$0,05691-%3,32
Polytrade
TRADE$0,10768-%1,94

China has not booked a single shipment of U.S. soybeans since the new export season began, breaking a buying pattern that’s held firm since at least 1999. This is not some random slowdown, though; it’s a repeat of a trade war tactic first used under Donald Trump.

As of September 11, nearly two weeks into the season, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed zero sales logged by China, the top soybean importer on the planet. Last year alone, over $12 billion worth of U.S. soybeans went to China, representing more than half of the total U.S. soy export value.

The timing isn’t subtle. President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak with Trump on Friday. Talks are heating up again over U.S. restrictions on semiconductors and rare earth exports. Just before the call, China announced that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, adding to the pile of unresolved tensions.

China freezes U.S. soy purchases and stockpiles from Brazil

And that go-ahead hasn’t come. So importers are skipping the U.S. and doubling down on Brazil. Crushers, feed producers, and pig farms across China have bought enough soy to last them through the rest of the year.

Several of them have even doubled their inventories. The government’s own strategic reserves are stacked as well. One purchasing manager said he’s only covered through next month but isn’t rushing to make new orders.

A manager at a large crushing facility said that an unexpected wave of U.S. beans would crash soymeal prices in local markets. Both of them requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to talk to the media.

Normally, China turns to U.S. soybeans between October and February, right before South America’s harvest hits. Buyers typically make their deals weeks in advance. By now, a few million tons would already be locked in. But not this time. People familiar with the matter said importers are delaying purchases into the first quarter of 2026.

The freeze extends past soybeans. China has also dialed down new purchases of American corn, wheat, and sorghum, while continuing to buy from Brazil, Canada, and Australia. Although total grain imports are falling due to economic pressure, this broader pivot is part of a longer-term plan: shrink dependency on U.S. agriculture.

Farmers push Trump for relief while China eyes oil, Android

American farmers, meanwhile, are running out of patience. Prices are low despite strong harvests, and growers, especially those who backed Trump in the last two elections, are calling this a “trade and financial precipice.” They’ve urged the White House to cut a new deal that removes tariffs and restores Chinese demand.

Andy Rothman, CEO of Sinology LLC and a former U.S. diplomat, said agriculture is expected to be high on the agenda when Trump and Xi speak. Trump has already asked China to quadruple soybean orders. Rothman said a serious breakthrough isn’t likely on a phone call but could happen later when both leaders meet in person.

There have been a few signs of China trying to cool tensions. It resumed U.S. oil purchases after a six-month break. It’s also dropping an antitrust investigation into Google’s Android platform, as reported by the Financial Times. But that hasn’t extended to agriculture. Not yet.

Beijing’s soybean strategy isn’t risk-free. Brazilian prices have surged this year. If that harvest runs into trouble, China might have to burn through its reserves earlier than planned. And if a trade deal suddenly forces U.S. imports into the mix, local soymeal prices could tank, wrecking months of inventory planning and hedging.

Even said that while the U.S. is still one of the most efficient and cheapest soybean suppliers, China is choosing to pay a premium to avoid it. The longer it holds off, the more expensive that choice becomes. But the decision is clearly political. Not logistical. Not economic.

Back during the first trade war, even when tariffs were in place, China allowed limited imports of American farm goods under government exemptions. So far, there’s been no such leeway this time around.

“If a deal is struck, there will definitely be some level of demand for U.S. soybeans from Chinese buyers,” Even said. “The issue is the trade war — not a total lack of demand.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-skips-u-s-soybeans-to-start-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0,012568+%116,61
Union
U$0,013853-%14,96
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017465+%0,90
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Partager
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+%2,63
Boost
BOOST$0,09562+%3,46
Major
MAJOR$0,16435+%1,68
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/19 13:02
Partager
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+%2,63
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00084-%45,45
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 12:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts