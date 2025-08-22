China stands with India as Trump's White House slams it again over Russian ties

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 18:48
MemeCore
M$0,44727+4,22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,000484-9,58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,396-0,99%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,017705-0,50%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001388-3,27%

Peter Navarro stood outside the White House and made it clear that the Trump administration is moving forward with 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

The trade adviser said he fully expects those tariffs to be implemented at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on August 27. He directly blamed India for its continued oil trade with Russia, saying:

The Trump administration is responding to India’s decision to keep purchasing Russian crude. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has signaled that its oil relationship with Moscow won’t stop, even as Washington tightens trade penalties.

Despite the upcoming tariff hike, India has leaned harder into its historic ties with Russia and started patching things up with China. Navarro called the oil dealings “a refining profit sharing scheme,” and added, “It’s a laundromat for the Kremlin. That’s the reality of that.”

He addressed Modi directly, saying, “Look, Modi is a great leader. But please, please India, like, look at what is, what your role here is in the global economy and good here. It’s like, what you’re doing right now is not creating peace, it’s perpetuating the war.”

India keeps oil flowing while Trump pushes penalties

The tariff increase, already signed off by Trump in an executive order, will be one of the steepest against any trade partner under his new term. India became a major buyer of Russian oil after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

That same year, the Group of Seven nations set a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude, trying to block funding for Putin’s war. Instead, India increased its intake of Russian barrels, protecting a major income stream for the Kremlin. Reports from Kasatkin Consulting show that India now accounts for 37% of Russia’s oil exports.

The tension escalated after Navarro’s comments sent oil prices higher during a rough trading session. On the diplomatic front, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar traveled to Moscow and called out the U.S. for its pressure campaign.

“We are a country where actually the Americans said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilize the world energy markets, including buying oil from Russia,” Jaishankar said Thursday. He said his government was “perplexed” by the sudden threats from Washington, noting the double standards in play.

Modi’s administration isn’t just managing heat from Washington. India has opened new talks with Beijing as well. While Trump goes after New Delhi, the Chinese government is showing public support.

This week, both countries agreed to start discussions on their disputed border, something they haven’t touched since tensions exploded in 2020. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi in person, wrapping up a two-day trip, his first to the country in three years.

China defends India and hits back at U.S. tariffs

China didn’t waste any time backing India against Trump’s latest moves. On Thursday, Xu Feihong, China’s ambassador to India, delivered remarks at a panel event in New Delhi and said, “The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and it has even threatened for more. China firmly opposes this.”

Xu said his country would stand beside its neighbor to uphold the multilateral trading system and support the World Trade Organization’s authority. He later posted on X, writing, “China firmly stands with India to uphold the multilateral trading system and safeguard international fairness and justice.”

Xu used the panel appearance to criticize the White House directly, saying the U.S. uses tariffs as “a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries” even though it enjoys the benefits of free trade itself. He also warned against silence, saying, “In the face of such acts, silence or compromise only emboldens the bully.”

Xu noted that countries in the Global South are “highly concerned” about what India and China can do together. He said the rest of the developing world is watching how both nations will “take the lead to help developing countries overcome difficulties.”

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0,051-1,06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01305-3,47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1139-3,96%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005753+1,85%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00549+0,32%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips