China turns buyers against Nvidia's H20 chips after US Commerce Secretary remarks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:26
Threshold
T$0.01609+2.09%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00446+2.05%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.00648+0.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228529+4.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999+2.03%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00105+1.94%

Beijing has moved to curb the sale of Nvidia’s H20 artificial-intelligence chip after senior officials took offense to public remarks by Howard Lutnick, the United States Commerce Secretary. 

The effort is aimed at steering major Chinese tech groups away from the H20 chip, a cut-down processor that has become common in local AI projects. People familiar with the matter said three agencies responded after Lutnick’s comments last month. 

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best,” Lutnick told CNBC in July. 

Two people said some senior leaders in China viewed the remarks as “insulting”, prompting policymakers to look for ways to deter purchases. Hence, several tech groups in China either paused or sharply cut planned H20 chip orders, based on comments by sources aware of the situation. 

Nvidia still has appeal in China

Following Huang’s warm welcome in China during his last trip, Chinese customers took a lot of interest in the H20 chips. Their interest was strong enough that Nvidia told TSMC to reopen production lines for the H20 chips.

Regulators have asked for increased use of chips produced domestically recently, but groups from ByteDance to Alibaba had argued their AI work would suffer without Nvidia hardware, hurting China’s chances in its technology race with the west.

Sources close to those companies told the Financial Times that attitudes are now shifting, specifically, for “inference,” the stage when AI systems answer user requests. That change followed broader testing and chip adoption from domestic makers, including Cambricon and Huawei after Washington initially put a ban on the export of the H20 chips.

“Lutnick’s speech gives the coalition [of regulators] one more reason to intensify its efforts to push tech firms to use China’s own chips,” said a person close to the policymakers.

CAC asked companies to abandon Nvidia’s H20 chips following Lutnick’s comments

About 7 days after Lutnick’s remarks, the CAC issued informal “window guidance” to large platforms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, referring to concerns of security. The agency also asked the companies to pause their orders of chips. 

The CAC said in a statement that AI pros from the US revealed that Nvidia’s chips come with a location tracking functionality and could be remotely shut down. However, Nvidia has disputed this claim strongly. 

MIIT also spoke informally with tech executives from China to solidify the stance by CAC, one person said. The NDRC, the state planner leading the drive for independence in technology, then sent out its guidance asking companies to refrain from buying all chips from Nvidia, which included the H20. The NDRC has long been tasked with the promotion of chip independence, along with providing help to domestic companies, including Huawei, to acquire space in the market. 

CAC’s involvement has increased pressure on tech companies to focus on compliance, even though the directions remain sort of informal. If the watchdog issues penalties, it would choke daily operations. 

Despite calls from some in Washington for tighter curbs, Trump has made it clear that he could allow a lesser version of the Nvidia Blackwell chips for exports to China along with the H20 chips. 

Some Chinese firms have delayed H20 orders

Some tech companies in China have delayed H20 orders while they wait to see whether a Blackwell chip specific to China with potentially better performance will be offered, people said. 

Some policymakers from Beijing are also trying to place a ban on chips made in foreign companies altogether for inference, which contributes to most of the demand in AI. However, local supply is limited. Still Beijing is hoping that the upcoming production lines coming next year will ease the shortage.

The foreign ministry of China stated, “As a matter of principle, science, technology, and economic and trade issues should not be politicised, instrumentalised, or weaponised. Containment and suppression will not hold back China’s development.” 

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-doesnt-want-nvidia-h20-chips-anymore/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC